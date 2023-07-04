Just after midnight today, a Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience store chain with locations in the region started offering gasoline at $1.776 a gallon to celebrate Independence Day.
Sheetz announced Monday that there will be reduced pricing at its locations today to commemorate the year when the Declaration of Independence was signed.
This limited time promotion started at 12:01 a.m. and will last throughout this July 4 or while promotional gallons last, company officials said.
The discounted $1.776 price will apply to regular, E85 (flex fuel), Unleaded 88, mid-grade and premium fuel grades at all of Sheetz over 675 locations in West Virginia and Virginia as well as Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina, company officials said. It will not apply to any diesel or Ethanol Free (E0) fuel offerings.
“Sheetz is a family owned and operated company and we are always looking for ways to assist the communities and customers that we serve,” said Travis Sheetz, President and CEO of Sheetz. “We hope this discount helps our customers keep a little more change in their wallets as they travel to celebrate the 4th of July with friends and family, with an obvious nod to our nation’s birthday.”
Sheetz has locations at Courthouse Road and Oakvale Road near Princeton and in Wytheville, Va.
Customers can check if their local Sheetz sells a particular grade through the Sheetz mobile app or website.
Established in 1952 in Altoona, Penn., Sheetz, Inc. is one of America’s fastest-growing family-owned and operated convenience store chains with more than 24,000 employees, company officials said.
Company officials later announced that in an effort to increase the convenience around Sheetz’s reduced gas prices, Sheetz will also reduce its Ethanol Free (E0) fuel offering to $1.776/gallon today.
