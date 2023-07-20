ATHENS — This weekend’s performances of a Shakespearean tragedy at Pipestem Resort State Park have been canceled due to electrical problems at the park’s amphitheater.
The announcement was made Tuesday by the Appalachian Shakespeare Project, which has performed works by Shakespeare for 16 summers.
Performances of “The Tragedy of King Richard III” are still scheduled for the Concord University campus in Athens at 6 p.m. on July 28-29 and a final matinee at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 30. The shows will take place outside of the Alexander Fine Arts Center on campus, or inside the facility in case of rain.
