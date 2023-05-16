The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. issued a tornado warning for Tazewell County and Bland County in Virginia.
The tornado warning was set to continue until 4:15 p.m. today. The warning has since expired.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Tazewell, Bland, Giles and Wythe Counties in Virginia and Mercer, McDowell and Wyoming Counties in West Virginia.
The watch will continue until about 10 p.m. today, according to the National Weather Service.
