PRINCETON — After a student tested positive for COVID-19 at Princeton Senior High School, others have now been quarantined as a precaution.
Brenda Donithan, administrator of the Mercer County Health Department, said it’s not an outbreak, only one case at this point.
"We have only one student that tested positive," Donithan said.
Those who had been in contact with the student will remain in quarantine until they are tested and have a negative result, she added.
This is the first day back in school for Mercer County students since the county moved from the orange color code into yellow on the state County Alert System.
“This (quarantines) is a precaution,” she said.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
