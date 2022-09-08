BLUEFIELD — Public ceremonies have been scheduled for Friday and the coming weekend to commemorate the people who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 and keep the memories of that day alive.
Patriot Day ceremony will be conducted at noon Friday in downtown Bluefield’s Chicory Square to help mark the 21st anniversary of 9/11.
The event’s keynote speaker will be Colonel (retired) Douglas Smith, U.S. Army and a member of the House of Delegates, city officials said.
A Fireman’s Prayer and Last Call Bell Ceremony will be conducted and along with Presentation of Colors by the Bluefield High School JROTC. Patriotic music will be provided by the Bluefield High School Band directed by Nick Hinkle.
In the event of rain, the ceremony will be held at the Bluefield Arts Center.
Another ceremony is taking place Saturday in Princeton when area firefighters and other first resonders will climb as many stairs as possible at the Anne S. Hunnicutt Stadium to remember the first responders who died while trying to save as many people as possible when the World Trade Center’s towers collapsed. Besides the civilians who died that day, there were 343 firefighters, 60 police officers, 55 military personnel and eight EMS personnel who died when the Twin Towers suddenly collapsed.
The stair climb will begin at 10 a.m.
Each participating first responder will wear an ID card with the name and photo of a fallen person as well as where he or she served. During last year’s memorial climb, firefighters wore full gear to simulate the weight that the 9/11 first responders carried when they climbed the Towers’ stairs. To climb 110 stories is the equivalent of 2,071 steps.
On Sunday, Sept. 11, ChildLaw Services, Inc. and Mercer County Teen Court will be hosting a 9/11 Day Flag of Honor ceremony at the Mercer County Courthouse. The ceremony begins at 8:30 a.m.
The names of 65 people who died on 9/11 will be read Sunday during the ceremony. This list includes the names of eight children who died during the terrorist attacks. They were aboard the passenger planes that terrorists hijacked that day, according D. Michelle Hale, support services director of ChildLaw Services. The event’s organizer, Global Youth Justice, provided the names.
Sunday’s ceremony will be the second for the 9/11 Flag of Honor and the first time Mercer County Teen Court was chosen as a host site, Hale said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
