BLUEFIELD — With Independence Day coming up this weekend, several local and surrounding areas have plans to celebrate the holiday.
Princeton is going big this year with a four-day celebration starting with fireworks following the 7 p.m. matchup between the Princeton Whistlepigs and the Bluefield Ridge Runners at Hunnicutt Field on Friday, July 1.
July 2 will be full of events. The day starts with the MVP Disc Gold Tournament at Princeton City Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., spectators are encouraged as long as they do not disturb the players; the Bark Park Mutts parade and fun will be from noon to 2 p.m.; and the day will finish with the Freedom Cruise on Mercer Street in downtown Princeton from 5 p.m to 10 p.m.
July 3 will also be a day packed full of celebrations, and these include the Princeton police and fire departments water balloon baseball game at Knob Park at 2 p.m., the Jeepers Freedom Cruise on Mercer Street from 5 p.m to 8 p.m., which will include live music by Hidden Mountain Treasure.
The day will conclude with a showing of “National Treasure” in Dick Copeland Town Square at 8:30 p.m.
The final events will happen on July 4, which will include a hot dog eating contest at Hunnicutt Field at 11:30 a.m.; a Princeton versus Pulaski baseball game at noon; and the Independence Day Car Show in Princeton Senior High School parking lot from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The grand finale celebration will take place at the Chuck Mathena Center starting at 4 p.m. and concluding with a fireworks show at 10 p.m.
Bluefield’s celebrations will include a fireworks show after the Ridge Runner versus Bristol game at Bowen Field on July 3 at 6:30 p.m.
Tazewell County has several events spread throughout the area. There will be a fireworks show on July 2 at Jewell Ridge Community Center in Jewell Ridge, and the event will begin at dusk.
There will also be celebrations at Tazewell Middle School on July 2 that begins at 7 p.m. The event will include food trucks, vendors, bouncy houses, and a DJ. The night will end with a firework show at 9:30 p.m.
July 3 in Tazewell will include a fireworks show at Burke’s Garden Community Center and Warhawks Park, both beginning at dusk.
Tazewell will conclude celebrations with a firework show at the Tannersville Fire Department beginning at dusk.
Narrows, Virginia will be continuing tradition with their 71st annual Homecoming Festival from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m in Narrows Town Park. It will be a night full of activities for kids, vendors, music, and fireworks.
Pocahontas will be celebrating twice for the holiday. The first will be a parade in Laurel Meadows Park at 6 p.m. where they will also have the Ol’ No. 3 food truck all day and a fireworks show beginning at dusk.
The second Pocahontas celebration will be Kid’s Day on July 4 also in the park. The events for that day will include snacks sold by the local church and the Lil’ Critter Petting Zoo from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. while the fire department will spray foam for the kids to play in at the same time.
Bramwell will be having events on July 4 to celebrate, and these events will be a 7 p.m. cookout that the Bramwell Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting and a 9:30 p.m. firework show.
Finally, Welch will be having their Fourth of July events on July 2 with the Coal town Beach Bash at 6 p.m. There will be lots of things to do including games, free watermelon, a beer garden, beach music, vendors, and will conclude with a firework show at 10 p.m.
