220630-news-artist-jn.jpg

Artist Ron Clement paints a large mural at Princeton’s new dog park called the ‘Bark Park’ behind the Princeton Recreation Center. The Bark Park will be the location for one of the city’s July 4th events this Saturday. Mutts Parade and Fun will be held at the dog park from noon to 2 p.m.

 Staff photo by Jessica Nuzzo

BLUEFIELD — With Independence Day coming up this weekend, several local and surrounding areas have plans to celebrate the holiday.

Princeton is going big this year with a four-day celebration starting with fireworks following the 7 p.m. matchup between the Princeton Whistlepigs and the Bluefield Ridge Runners at Hunnicutt Field on Friday, July 1.

July 2 will be full of events. The day starts with the MVP Disc Gold Tournament at Princeton City Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., spectators are encouraged as long as they do not disturb the players; the Bark Park Mutts parade and fun will be from noon to 2 p.m.; and the day will finish with the Freedom Cruise on Mercer Street in downtown Princeton from 5 p.m to 10 p.m.

July 3 will also be a day packed full of celebrations, and these include the Princeton police and fire departments water balloon baseball game at Knob Park at 2 p.m., the Jeepers Freedom Cruise on Mercer Street from 5 p.m to 8 p.m., which will include live music by Hidden Mountain Treasure.

The day will conclude with a showing of “National Treasure” in Dick Copeland Town Square at 8:30 p.m.

The final events will happen on July 4, which will include a hot dog eating contest at Hunnicutt Field at 11:30 a.m.; a Princeton versus Pulaski baseball game at noon; and the Independence Day Car Show in Princeton Senior High School parking lot from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The grand finale celebration will take place at the Chuck Mathena Center starting at 4 p.m. and concluding with a fireworks show at 10 p.m.

Bluefield’s celebrations will include a fireworks show after the Ridge Runner versus Bristol game at Bowen Field on July 3 at 6:30 p.m.

Tazewell County has several events spread throughout the area. There will be a fireworks show on July 2 at Jewell Ridge Community Center in Jewell Ridge, and the event will begin at dusk.

There will also be celebrations at Tazewell Middle School on July 2 that begins at 7 p.m. The event will include food trucks, vendors, bouncy houses, and a DJ. The night will end with a firework show at 9:30 p.m.

July 3 in Tazewell will include a fireworks show at Burke’s Garden Community Center and Warhawks Park, both beginning at dusk.

Tazewell will conclude celebrations with a firework show at the Tannersville Fire Department beginning at dusk.

Narrows, Virginia will be continuing tradition with their 71st annual Homecoming Festival from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m in Narrows Town Park. It will be a night full of activities for kids, vendors, music, and fireworks.

Pocahontas will be celebrating twice for the holiday. The first will be a parade in Laurel Meadows Park at 6 p.m. where they will also have the Ol’ No. 3 food truck all day and a fireworks show beginning at dusk.

The second Pocahontas celebration will be Kid’s Day on July 4 also in the park. The events for that day will include snacks sold by the local church and the Lil’ Critter Petting Zoo from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. while the fire department will spray foam for the kids to play in at the same time.

Bramwell will be having events on July 4 to celebrate, and these events will be a 7 p.m. cookout that the Bramwell Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting and a 9:30 p.m. firework show.

Finally, Welch will be having their Fourth of July events on July 2 with the Coal town Beach Bash at 6 p.m. There will be lots of things to do including games, free watermelon, a beer garden, beach music, vendors, and will conclude with a firework show at 10 p.m.

