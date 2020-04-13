RICHLANDS – Residents who experienced flooding last February when the Clinch River overflowed its banks needed no persuading Monday morning when local authorities told them that they should evacuate.
Many of the streets in Richlands, Va. were closed as the flood waters reached into the town. By about 12:40 p.m., the river had crested and the water was receding slowly.
"We're holding in that same situation," Lt. Gregg Reynolds of the Richlands Police Department said, adding that he did not know how high the flood had reached. "It's going to start slowly going down."
About four or five families totaling around 13 people were being housed at a Claypool Hill, Va. motel after the police department coordinated with the American Red Cross, Reynolds said.
Many of the same places which were flooded back in February were visited by high water again. Residents along the Clinch River were urged to evacuate.
"Basically, everybody who got hit in February, they took the word early and got out on their own," Reynolds said. "As soon as officers started going door-to-door early this morning, they did leave on their own; so we didn't have to do any emergency evacuations or anything like that."
Flood waters did get into some homes at East First Street.
"As far as anything else, we really don't know at this time," Reynolds stated.
Meanwhile, the water continued to recede early Monday afternoon. Most people who left the flood area were staying with family or friends until they could return to their homes, he said.
"It has peaked and it's going down slowly," Reynolds said at the police department. "We're actually seeing signs of that just outside our door."
