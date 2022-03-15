Several controversial bills expected to pass during this year’s session of the West Virginia Legislature did not make it through the process.
House bill 4004, which would have banned abortions at 15 weeks with limited exceptions, sat in the Senate Health and Human Services Committee for almost a month before being quickly sent to first reading on Friday. But that was as far as it went since Saturday was the last day of session.
The House passed the bill with a strong margin in mid-February.
The bill mirrors legislation passed in Mississippi and that case is now pending at the U.S. Supreme Court after the state was sued claiming it is a violation of the federal law, Roe v. Wade, which allows abortions up to viability (can live outside mother), at about 24 weeks.
The High Court is expected to make a decision by June and options include holding up Roe vs. Wade as it is, giving states more latitude, or leaving it up to the states all together.
Del. Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer County, said the Supreme Court case may be the reason the legislation did not make it to the finish line in time in the Senate.
“It is hard to assess their motives,” he said, “but my guess is they probably felt like waiting until the Supreme Court makes a decision.”
State Sen. Chandler Swope, R-6th District, said he supported the bill “in principal,” but is concerned that “15 weeks might be too short as compared to 16 or 18 weeks.”
“I would like to hear more discussion before final decision,” he said.
However, another law related to restricting some abortions did pass and is awaiting Gov. Jim Justice’s signature.
Called the Unborn Child with Down Syndrome Protection and Education Act, the bill prohibits an abortion if it’s because of a disability, with the exception being if there is a medical emergency or a non-medically viable fetus.
The bill would apply to other disabilities as well.
Gearheart supported this bill as well, saying both the House and Senate finally worked out some details in order to see it passed by Saturday.
Troublesome details and “opposition sabotaging,” though, probably doomed a so-called “anti-racism” bill.
Senate Bill 498, the Anti-Racism Act, which basically would prohibit any classroom teaching or discussion that would elevate in any way one race over another, failed to see needed action in time on Saturday.
The Senate passed its first version, and the House version passed on Friday, but with changes. However, the Senate on Saturday did not make a decision on accepting or rejecting those changes as the midnight deadline came and went.
“I think they probably ran it up so close to avoid additional debate,” Gearheart said, reflecting intense debate in the House that divided many delegates on the issue.
The bill said that subjects related to race, ethnicity and biological gender can be taught and discussed, but not in any way that suggests a superiority or inferiority or related to moral character.
Gearheart said the core purpose of teaching factual history was “misrepresented” in many discussions with the focus more on how any complaints are reported.
The bill would create a formal and legal process of reporting any alleged violations that include forms to be completed on the local and state levels with an annual report to the “Legislative Oversight Commission on Education Accountability the number of complaints filed during the previous school year statewide and by county, the nature of each complaint, and the resolution of each complaint.”
Some legislators described this as opening up an opportunity for a “witch hunt” in public schools. They also said instances of anyone not teaching history in an appropriate and non-biased way are rare and handled on the local level.
“It has nothing to do with anybody teaching anything,” Gearheart said. “It has more to do with attitude.”
But he acknowledged the reporting mechanism drew complaints.
“I think it was a good bill,” he said. “However, it drew a lot of criticism. I think the Senate had heard that (and was reluctant to debate it).”
Swope said he was involved with this bill and was in favor of it, but it was the victim of “opposition sabotaging” during the process.
Swope was also involved in another controversial bill that passed the House but did not make it through the Senate – Public School Health Rights Act. The act would prohibit local school systems from mandating masks for students and employees, leaving the decision for students to parents.
The bill easily passed the House but never made it out of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
“These bills came very late from the House and we ran out of time with opposition sabotaging bills through parliamentary obstacles,” Swope said. “I’m hoping these bills will be reconsidered at the next opportunity.”
Gearheart also supported the bill, but said by the time the legislative process was coming to end most local mandates had already ended, and that may have been why it was never made a priority in the Senate.
Another reason, he said, is that the Governor has a “bully pulpit,” and when he strongly recommends something his advice is usually followed, as it was for the most part on local mask mandates.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
