BLUEFIELD — Veterans Day is a busy day in the area as several events are scheduled today to recognize and honor those who are serving and have served the country.
Concord University is hosting Jessica Lynch, a former American Prisoner of War (POW) in Iraq and West Virginia native.
Lynch will be the keynote speaker for Concord’s Veterans Day observance at 11 a.m. in University Point’s Wilkes Family Chapel on the Athens campus.
Lynch, a former Private First Class (PFC) with the United States Army, was injured and captured by Iraqi forces after her unit was ambushed in Iraq on March 23, 2003. Lynch’s recovery by U.S. Special Operations Forces on April 1, 2003 is recognized as the first successful rescue of an American POW since World War II and the first ever of an American female.
Lynch is a recipient of the Bronze Star Medal, the Purple Heart and the Prisoner of War Medal.
She was serving as a unit supply specialist with the 507th Maintenance Company when her convoy was ambushed by Iraqi forces during the Battle of Nasiriyah.
Raised in Palestine, W.Va., Lynch also has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s degree in communication studies.
Lynch is an actress as well, starring in the 2014 film, “Virtuous,” playing a role based on her experiences in Iraq.
“It really is an honor to have Jessica Lynch come speak at Concord,” Veterans Advocate George Williams said. “She is an American hero who exemplifies honor, integrity and strength. She has a powerful message that we all certainly could hear.”
Veterans Day celebrations will kick off at 10 a.m., Monday as the 101st annual Veterans Day Parade starts in Welch.
Kierston Gillespie with the City of Welch said about 80 units will be in the parade, including bands from Riverview, Montcalm and Bluefield high schools.
Command Sgt. Maj. Phillip R. Cantrell, the senior enlisted leader of the state Army National Guard will be the guest speaker, she said.
The grand marshal of the parade will be David Rudolph, a member of the American Legion Post 8.
In Princeton, the annual parade kicks off at 11 a.m. on Mercer Street and ends at the courthouse.
That parade is followed at around noon by the Walk of Honor Dedication at the Municipal Building.
Dreama Denver, president of Honor Flight, will give opening remarks with Mike Atwell, board member of Honor Flight and Marine Corps veteran, the guest speaker.
Cheryl Nunley Brodnick will sing the National Anthem.
The dedication and unveiling of the bricks (in front of the Municipal Building) includes a roll call of the Walk of Honor veterans by Pam Coulbourne, treasurer and coordinator of Honor Flight, and Marie Blackwell, board member of Honor Flight.
At 1 p.m. Veterans Day observances will be held at Abbs Valley-Boissevain Elementary School and Richlands High School.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
