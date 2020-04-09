PRINCETON — There is now a seventh confirmed COVID-19 case in Mercer County and a fifth confirmed case in McDowell County.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed during their 5 p.m. update Thursday that Mercer County is now up to seven confirmed coronavirus cases.
The individual contracted the virus through community spread.
“It is community spread,” Mercer County Board of Health Chairman Randy Stevens said.
“I can confirm that,” Stevens said.
Stevens said the person is home and in self-quarantine.
“We have already started tracking their contacts,” Stevens said.
Although there are now seven cases in Mercer County, three of those seven individuals have already been released from quarantine, including the two original patients. The third patient to be diagnosed with the virus was released from quarantine Thursday morning.
In McDowell County, the McDowell County Health Department said in a statement Wednesday evening that a fifth case of COVID-19 was confirmed by health department officials Thursday afternoon. The statement said this case has no known connection to any of the four previous cases in McDowell County.
This individual is currently quarantined at home, and the health department is working to identify all the individual’s contacts. Anyone who is identified as being a contact will be notified by the Health Department, the statement said.
According to the DHHR, as of 5 p.m., on April 9, there have been 13,863 residents tested for COVID-19, with 523 positive cases, 13,340 negative results and five deaths.
The DHHR said the confirmed cases per county are as follows: Barbour (4), Berkeley (82), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (2), Cabell (17), Fayette (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (2), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (29), Jackson (20), Jefferson (45), Kanawha (73), Lewis (1), Logan (8), Marion (31), Marshall (5), Mason (7), McDowell (4), Mercer (7), Mineral (3), Monongalia (76), Morgan (4), Nicholas (2), Ohio (20), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (11), Raleigh (5), Randolph (3), Roane (3), Taylor (3), Tucker (3), Tyler (2), Upshur (2), Wayne (6), Wetzel (2), Wirt (1), Wood (16), Wyoming (1).
— Editor Samantha Perry contributed to this story
