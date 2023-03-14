PRINCETON — The Seventh Annual Mercer County Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day ceremony will be held 4 p.m. March 26 at the Vietnam Veterans of America/628 Center on 113 Straley Avenue in Princeton, the former Fred Gilbert building.
The event, a partnership between the cities of Bluefield and Princeton is free and open to all veterans and the public. This year’s guest speaker will be three-time Purple Heart Recipient L/Cpl Chris Lambert Jr.
This year’s event is actually the seventh time it has been presented. It was not held for two years due to the COVID-17 pandemic, according to Marie Blackwell, veteran liaison and city ambassador for the City of Bluefield.
West Virginia has one of the highest rates per capita of volunteers for military service in the country.
More than nine million Americans served in Vietnam. 57,939 names of U.S. troops who served in the Vietnam War are inscribed on the National Vietnam Memorial in Washington, DC, 303,704 were wounded in action and 58,156 died, Blackwell said.
“The service men and women upon returning home were never given the honor and recognition they deserved. It is our responsibility to honor these men and women, and the families who lost loved ones,” she said. “Together they helped to shape our great country into the nation it is today.”
“On behalf of the committee for this event, I invite everyone to come out, recognize and honor our Vietnam Veterans and all Veterans. If you are unable to attend the ceremony March 26, I encourage you to take a moment to reflect on the courage and valor of all the men and women who served, some having made the ultimate sacrifice for our country,” Blackwell said. “Thank you to each and every one for your service.”
People with questions or concerns can call 304-888-1718, she said.
