BLUEFIELD — Another three COVID-19 related deaths were reported Tuesday in Mercer County, along with three coronavirus-related deaths in neighboring Tazewell County. Giles County also reported a new virus death Tuesday.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, a 57-year-old female from Mercer County, a 67-year-old male from Mercer County and a 72-year-old male from Mercer County were among 40 new coronavirus-related deaths reported by the state Tuesday.
“The loss of additional lives is painful to report,” DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch said in a prepared statement. “To these families, we extend our deepest sympathy and commitment to continue working to end transmission of this deadly virus.”
The Mercer County Health Department didn’t immediately post a pandemic update Tuesday morning. But it is assumed that the three new deaths brings the county’s coronavirus death toll to date to 67.
The state also reported 921 new virus cases Tuesday morning, a slight drop from recent days where the number of new cases had been in excess of a thousand a day. There are currently 28,577 active coronavirus cases in the state, the DHHR said.
So far 93,481 people in West Virginia have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine with 13,764 having received both doses of the vaccine, the DHHR said.
According to the DHHR, active COVID-19 outbreaks are continuing at the Mercer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bluefield, the Maples Health Care Center in Bluefield and the Stonerise Princeton Center.
Five COVID-19 deaths have been reported at the Mercer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after residents who chose to had received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. According to earlier reports, 75 residents of the nursing home took the first dose of the vaccine last month with another 16 choosing not to take the vaccine.
The nursing home is not saying whether any of those five deaths involved residents who took the vaccine. The second dose of the vaccine was administered to residents of the nursing home last week.
In all, 63 residents of the Mercer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center have contracted the virus along with 11 employees.
One deaths has been reported at the Maples Health Care Center, also in Bluefield, where 35 other residents and two staff members have contracted the virus.
In Tazewell County, the Virginia Department of Health reported three new coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday in Tazewell County. That brings the county’s cumulative total of COVID-19 related deaths to date to 27.
While Virginia doesn’t provide information regarding active virus cases and recoveries, the state is reporting a cumulative total of 2,716 coronavirus cases to date and 106 virus-related hospitalizations involving residents of Tazewell County.
The health department also confirmed a new virus-related death Tuesday in Giles County. That brings the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to date in Giles County to six.
