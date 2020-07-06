BLUEFIELD — Health officials confirmed another seven new COVID-19 cases in Mercer County Monday afternoon.
That brings Mercer County’s cumulative total of virus cases to date to 57 with 38 current, or active, infections, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
There have been 44 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Mercer County in the last two weeks, according to Matthew Bragg with the Mercer County Health Department.
Bragg said 54 percent of the new cases are the result of community transmission, also known as community spread, of the virus. Another 23 percent are the result of travel to Myrtle Beach, S.C. He said another 23 percent are attributed to travel to other locations.
Bragg said six of the seven new cases are a result of community transmission of the virus. Another was attributed to travel to Myrtle Beach.
Bragg said contact tracing has been completed in each case.
The number of people who have recovered to date from the virus stands at 19, but officials with the Mercer County Health Department also confirmed three hospitalizations Monday in Mercer County as a result of the virus.
"We have had three people in the hospital in the last two weeks," Dr. Kathy Wides, county health officer, told the Daily Telegraph. "Those three are community (transmission) related."
"I think one of them is out," Wides said later.
The Mercer County Health Department is planning to have drive-through testing Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Members of the board of health met Monday to discuss preparations for the free testing.
In neighboring Virginia, a new virus case also was reported in Tazewell County, which now stands at a cumulative total of 17 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.
However, because Virginia is now grouping antibody test results with active infections, the Daily Telegraph is not able to independently confirm if the new case is an active case or simply an antibody test result.
