PRINCETON — Seven Mercer County residents were arrested Thursday and warrants were pending for more people after local law enforcement agencies conducted an early morning operation and executed warrants on felony drug charges.
Deputies brought two to three suspects at a time to the Mercer County Courthouse Annex for arraignment. The arrests were the result of investigations conducted by the Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, Princeton Police Department, Bluefield Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service assisted in making the arrests.
Detective-Cpl. Matthew Horn of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, who is also a special deputy with the U.S. Marshals Service, said officers started making arrests across the county at about 7 a.m.
“The drug task force here acquired warrants on some individuals who had made deliveries of controlled substances here in Mercer County,” he said.
The participating law enforcement agencies broke into teams and arrested assigned people. Warrants are waiting to be executed for four suspects.
“Two of the targets are pending, we’re still looking for them,” Horn said. “Two of the other ones, one was located at New River Valley Regional Jail in Dublin (Va.). The other was located up at a treatment center in Huntington”
The four suspects will be entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC), and the task force will reach out to the localities where they may be residing to see about apprehending them, Horn said.
“The biggest thing is that the drug task force put in numerous hours doing their investigations, getting the suspects, getting the drugs off the streets; so when they obtain the warrants they give them to us to reach out so that way we can make an impact and actually get something done in this county,” he said.
Horn said that such operations make an impact on local drug sales. With a “flooded” drug market, “there’s going to be somebody out there who is willing to fill that void and move into the marketplace,” he said.
The drug most local law enforcement agencies are seeing now is methamphetamine that’s being made outside the region, Horn stated.
“Most of the methamphetamine is not the homegrown, cooked methamphetamine. It’s going to be the stuff made in a super lab. Most of the time, it’s made south of the border, it’s brought across the border in a liquid form; and once it comes across the border in liquid form, then it gets processed,” he said.
After this liquid is processed into crystal methamphetamine, then people known as “mules” transport it from hubs such as Atlanta to destinations including southern West Virginia, Horn said.
Magistrates Charles Poe and William Holroyd conducted the arraignments as the suspects arrived.
The people who were arraigned Thursday and their felony charges included:
• Brian Lee Southern, no age available, of Princeton, delivery of a controlled substance, cocaine.
• Stacy Wright, no age available, of Princeton, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
• Zion Justice Robinson, no age available, of Princeton, delivery of a controlled substance, heroin.
• Steven Shrader, no age available, of Princeton, delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
• Brenda Chandler, no age available, of Bluefield, delivery of a controlled substance, crack cocaine.
• Michael Helm, no age available, of Bluefield, delivery of a controlled substance, cocaine.
• Anthony Barney, no age available, of Bluefield, delivery of a controlled substance, marijuana.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.