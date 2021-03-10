RICHMOND, Va. — On the anniversary week of the first COVID-19 case and first death in Virginia, the state now is on course to offer at least the first dose of the COVID vaccination to any resident who wants it before the end of May.
Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccine coordinator, said during Gov. Ralph Northam’s pandemic briefing Tuesday that more and more doses are being received weekly as Pfizer and Moderna have stepped up production, and Johnson & Johnson is on schedule to deliver about 100,000 doses at the end of the month.
“Everyone is getting more and more vaccine,” he said. “All of that puts us on a trajectory to … at least give the first dose before the end of May.”
That would put the state ahead of the national goal of May 31.
Northam said the state is has already reached its goal of 50,000 vaccines each day, with 18 percent of the population having had at least the first dose.
“We had a very good week last week,” he said, and some health districts, including all in Southwest Virginia, are now including anyone below 65 with pre-existing conditions on the priority list.
But Northam pointed out that anyone 65 and over remain the top priority if they choose to be vaccinated.
The rollout of large community vaccination clinics is starting next week, he said, with a total of 13 eventually set up around the state in areas that are more accessible to vulnerable populations.
These clinics can handle from a few hundred to thousands, he added.
“They are intended to be large-scale events,” he said, as more sites are being identified. The clinics being phased in next week are in Danville, Petersburg and Portsmouth.
But it will be by appointment only and residents need to preregister on the state’s website, vaccinate.va.gov. or call 1-877-829-4682.
“Vaccines are the key to getting our lives back to normal,” he said.
Northam also said he may ease restrictions again on April 1 as COVID numbers continue to improve, with daily new cases now dropping to less than 1,000 for the first time in “many weeks” and hospitalizations keep falling as well as the daily positivity rate.
Two weeks ago, the Governor relaxed some restrictions, including outdoor social gathering limits increased from 10 people to 25; outdoor event attendance increased from 250 to 30 percent capacity with a cap of 1,000; alcohol sales expanded from 10 p.m. to midnight; and curfews ended that were in effect from midnight to 5 a.m. in some areas of the state.
Northam said the outdoor venue seating capacity may be increased to more than 1,000 starting in April if numbers continue to improve. The 30 percent would stay but for large venues but the number would increase up to that 30 percent capacity, whatever number that would be.
State Health Officer Dr. Norm Oliver said bringing back visitations at long-term care facilities is on the horizon, but not yet.
The issue, he said, is a high turnover of residents, averaging about 7,500 a month.
“We must maintain the vaccinations as well as testing (to handle that),” he said. “We are taking visitations into consideration.”
Oliver also said the state has stepped up efforts to detect COVID variants, including the UK and South African, which are in the state.
“There is no evidence they cause more serious illnesses,” he said. “We do know they are more infectious and more transmissable.”
The state lab as well as some academic institutions are expanding capabilities to detect the variants “so we can get a good idea as to how widespread they are in the state,” he said.
“The UK variant could become the dominant variant here within the next month,” Oliver added. “It’s a race to get vaccinated before we run up against variants.”
Northam also said companies continue to work in a vaccination for children. Currently, Pfizer is the only one tested on those 16 and 17 years old but there is none for kids below 16.
The vaccine trials on children looking at safety and efficacy won’t be completed before the fall or winter, he said.
“It will take awhile to reach herd immunity for all ages.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
