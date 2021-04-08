TAZEWELL, Va. — A Richlands man has been appointed to the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors to temporarily replace Travis Hackworth, who was recently elected as a state senator.
Seth White, Bluefield College graduate and branch manager for Movement Mortgage in Richlands, was one of four candidates to apply for the position. He served on the board previously, from 2008 to 2015, representing the Northwestern District.
Following closed session interviews, the board unanimously voted Tuesday to appoint White to the position.
The seat came open after Hackworth won a special election to fill the 38th District seat left open when Sen. Ben Chafin died from COVID complications on New Year’s Day.
“On behalf of the board I would like to welcome Mr. White,” said board Chair Tom Lester. “As chair, I look forward to bringing him up to speed as quickly as possible. We had an outstanding list of applicants and it was an extremely difficult decision. In the end we felt Mr. White was the appropriate fit to temporarily hold the position until the residents of the Northwestern District may have their voice heard during a special election.”
The special election to permanently fill Hackworth’s unexpired term, which expires Dec. 23, 2023, will be held at a later date to be determined by the Tazewell County Circuit Court. Candidacy for that election will be governed by Virginia Election Law and is not related to the process for temporary appointment.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
