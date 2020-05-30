PRINCETON — In a move that will impact about 340 Bluefield Regional Medical Center employees, the Princeton Community Hospital Board of Directors has decided to permanently close Bluefield Regional Medical Center’s inpatient and ancillary services by July 30.
In a statement released Friday afternoon, PCH leadership said it is, however, working with state and federal authorities “to open a provider-based emergency department on the BRMC campus.”
“PCH is working through the details and regulations to open this department as soon as possible, along with the necessary ancillary services to support its function, including lab and x-ray,” the statement said. “The associated physician practices will continue to operate through BRMC.”
The closure will mean 340 employees at BRMC will be looking for jobs and PCH said it has open positions in different areas of the hospital and encourages displaced workers to apply for positions for which they are qualified.
The decision to close all services except and emergency department was based on economics.
“Unfortunately, numerous market factors coupled with the unexpected and dramatic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to the further deterioration of BRMC’s financial situation,” the statement said. “In addition to declining patient volume and services, most of the patients in our service area are covered by Medicare, Medicaid, or PEIA. Reimbursement from these sources is consistently at a rate far less than the actual cost of caring for the patient.”
PCH acquired BRMC in June 2019 with the hopes of maintaining both hospitals and taking advantage of the strengths of each.
“I am deeply saddened by this announcement and I regret that this is the outcome of the acquisition,” PCH Board President Rusty Sarver said. “BRMC has been a pillar of the community for nearly 50 years. It provided quality health care and stable employment for thousands over the decades. Many of the current dedicated employees have been with the hospital for 20, 30, and 40 years. Regrettably, with the volatility of today’s health care environment, our decreasing population, and reductions in federal funding and reimbursements from government and commercial insurers, there are no other viable options.”
“Rural hospitals throughout the United States have struggled in recent years to remain open,” PCH CEO Jeffrey E. Lilley said. “It was our hope to change that outcome for BRMC. In the end, the board had to take steps to mitigate the losses and ensure the viability of health care in our region.”
“We are working closely with PCH leadership as they move forward to develop plans for the future of BRMC,” said Bluefield Mayor Ron Martin. “Rural hospitals struggle under the weight of reimbursement for services that simply do not cover the cost of care. Even before COVID-19, hospitals like BRMC operated on extremely thin margins, and struggled to stay afloat. Elective medical procedures were a key source of revenue, but those were halted under COVID-19 at both PCH and BRMC, putting the hospitals in an extremely difficult financial position. While we are saddened by this decision and by the loss of BRMC as a full-service hospital, we are committed to working with PCH leadership and our state and federal elected officials to find a productive use for that facility to serve the health care needs of our region.”
The board of directors and administration desire to keep the emergency department with lab and x-ray support operational at BRMC and are working with appropriate agencies in this effort, the PCH statement said.
PCH will continue to provide inpatient and emergency services to Mercer County and the surrounding areas. BRMC leadership will ensure Regional Command and all EMS personnel throughout the county are notified of any changes in the status of the BRMC emergency department.
As a trauma center, PCH’s Emergency Department has the personnel and capacity to accommodate the additional workload that could be a result of these changes, the statement said.
Current and past BRMC patients may continue to access their medical records and online bill pay through BRMC’s website. The BRMC Patient Portal and online bill pay will remain functional for the next six months. After six months, they will remain functional on PCH’s website.
After the acquisition last year, Lilley said the plan was to “further develop and strengthen delivery of health care in our communities … People and their commitment to make each facility the best it can be are what drive both organizations to be successful.”
But in April, about 68 BRMC employees lost their jobs when the OB/GYN and surgical services departments ceased operations “due to the unprecedented negative impact resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“The volatile landscape in healthcare has never been more negatively impacted than the destruction seen from COVID-19. Efforts to mitigate long-term impacts on the overall healthcare provided in our region require immediate steps to ensure the integrity of our system,” Lilley said at that time.
Bluefield City Attorney Colin Cline said after the April announcement he understood that BRMC’s emergency room was staying open.
The city issued a statement after the April 30 closings were announced.
“The City of Bluefield was informed (April 10) that Princeton Community Hospital will begin moving major services from Bluefield Regional Medical Center to Princeton for cost saving measures. While this is sad news, it was not unexpected, especially in light of the challenges facing the healthcare industry, including the cessation of all elective surgeries for the foreseeable future as part of the mandatory response to COVID-19,” according to the city’s statement. “It is important, especially now, that we focus on healthcare from a regional perspective, and we are fortunate that Princeton Community Hospital remains open and strong, and able to care for those who may fall ill.
“From an economic perspective, the city had already made significant adjustments to its budget following the acquisition of BRMC by PCH. This acquisition changed the status of BRMC from for-profit to non-profit, which had a direct and significant impact on the city’s business and occupation tax receipts,” according to the April 10 statement. “The city had already accounted for this shift and made the appropriate budget adjustments, so the shift of major services to Princeton will not have an immediate, direct fiscal impact on the city.”
Bluefield was pushing last month to at least keep emergency services at BRMC.
“While the facility’s future is uncertain, the city has communicated to PCH leadership that maintaining emergency room capabilities are a critical element for our citizens and we are deeply concerned if that is not preserved,” the city’s statement said. “The city has offered and stands ready to partner with Princeton Community Hospital and authorities at the state and national levels to find another use for the structure. When COVID-19 is behind us, we will start seeing the effects and benefits of the federal economic stimulus adopted in response to the pandemic, and we will try to leverage those resources to forge a path forward for the facility.”
The purchase of the hospital by PCH also came after the former owner of BRMC, Community Health Systems Inc., based in Nashville, Tenn., which had purchased the hospital in 2010, spent about $40 million on improvements.
Former BRMC CEO Derek Cimala said in 2016 those improvements included upgrades in the cardiac catheterization lab which allows the hospital to perform angioplasty and stent replacement procedures and to accept transfers form other area hospitals that only perform diagnostic cardiac catheterization. Before that upgrade, patients had to be sent to Beckley or Roanoke.
The hospital also added a special procedures lab to allow interventional radiologists to perform procedures such as angiogram, angioplasty and stent replacement to other areas through the body, Cimala said.
A fully renovated ICU (Intensive Care Unit) and CCU (Cardiac/Coronary Care Unit) was also finished, complete with 17 beds and a nurse for every two patients.
Another upgrade that sets the hospital apart, he said, was a new MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) machine that could handle very large patients.
The hospital’s appearance also changed.
“We’ve completely renovated the main lobby entrance,” Cimala said, adding that many windows have been replaced, landscaping improved, the building washed and new signage installed.
“We’ve also spent a tremendous amount of money improving our infrastructure in the building,” he said.
Those major projects, which have occurred each year since 2010, include replacing sections of the roof as well as new air handlers, a generator, chillers and boilers.
“We are currently working on upgrading and replacing our phone system throughout the hospital,” he said.
