PEARISBURG, Va. — Giles County and neighboring localities were experiencing telephone outages Monday that appeared to only affect AT&T customers.
The service outages included, but were not limited to, Giles County 911, Pulaski County 911, Montgomery County 911 and all Carilion hospital facilities which include Giles Community Hospital. The outages were affecting the Giles County 911 Communication Center’s 911 number and its 540-921-3842 number. The outage appeared to be impactng only AT&T customers.
Giles County residents who are AT&T customers were advised to call the Bland County Sheriff’s Office at 276-688-4311 or the Monroe County, WV Sheriff’s Office at 304-772-3911 if they needed emergency services. Bland County and Monroe County would relay the callers’ information to the Giles County 911 Communications Center.
AT&T was aware of the problem and investigating the problem, Giles County officials said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
