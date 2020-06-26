PRINCETON — Separate trials have been scheduled for a Mercer County man and woman charged in connection to a child being forced to eat dog feces.
Dakota Scott Dillow, 23, and Kristy Asbury, 32, both of Rock, appeared Thursday before Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope. The trials, which will be separate, will be in September, according to records at the Mercer County Circuit Clerk’s Office. The trials had previously been set for July.
An investigation began in June 2019 when the Wyoming County Department of Health and Human Resources contacted Trooper J.B. Fox of the West Virginia State Police Jesse detachment about a child neglect case involving Dillow. Dillow faces charges of first-degree sexual assault and malicious wounding.
The juvenile, who was interviewed by Just For Kids in Wyoming County, told investigators that Dillow had forced him to eat dog feces while living in Princeton and in another case drink urine in Tazewell, Va. while he was with Dillow and Asbury, Fox stated. In the interview, the juvenile said Asbury was not at home when the dog feces incident occurred.
The juvenile did state during the interviews that Dillow had sexually assaulted him on more than one occasion, according to Fox’s report.
Asbury is facing a charge of child neglect creating risk of serous bodily injury. In February during a preliminary hearing in Mercer County Magistrate Court, Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler argued that Asbury committed negligence by leaving the juvenile alone with Dillow, who he described as “a violent abuser” who had repeatedly abused her.
Both Dillow and Asbury are currently free on bond.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.