BLUEFIELD — For the first time since 2019, the area’s senior citizens could come out for prizes, Bingo, entertainment, flu vaccinations and valuable information at the 2022 Senior Expo.
Multiple vendors shared information with seniors who came to the Brushfork National Guard Armory for the first Senior Expo since the COVID-19 pandemic forced many people to stay home and curtail their social activities. The expo, sponsored by the Princeton Health Care Center and the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, offered a variety of exhibitors’ services and entertainment.
The price of admission was non-perishable food items for the Bluefield Union Mission. Craig Hammond, the mission’s executive director, later said that seniors contributed more than 500 food items. He thanked the Princeton Health Care Center and the Daily Telegraph for the donation.
Cassie Evans, director of marketing and public relations for the Princeton Health Care Center, came down from the armory’s stage after introducing the Princeton Health & Fitness Center Silver Sneakers and Line Dancers. Attendance at the expo was good.
“We’re pleased,” Evans said as music played. “Everybody here seems to be having a great time talking to vendors and watching the performances. I think it’s easy to forget how important socialization is; and it’s been so nice, seeing these smiling faces getting to get together today.”
About 50 handmade quilts were hanging in the armory’s gymnasium. The guests were voting for their favorites.
“It’s definitely the most we’ve every had,” Evans said. “It’s definitely an art form.”
At the Daily Telegraph’s table, Advertising Sales Manager Jessica Goins and sales representative Ashley Counts-Myers were serving seniors interested in the newspaper. Many of the visitors wanted to visit with them, too.
“We’re seeing a lot of familiar faces,” Goins said, adding that seniors enjoy getting the printed newspaper. “People are so glad to get out and socialize.”
“Nobody’s scared,” Counts-Myers remarked. “It seems normal.”
One senior danced a few steps while the Silver Sneakers danced across the stage.
“Oh, I love it,” Sheila Clark of Princeton said over the music. “We always come to the expo. We like seeing all of the people, all of our friends.”
Her friend Barbara McKenzie of Princeton was enjoying the chance to socialize, too.
“Oh, I love to come and see all my friends, and there’s plenty of quilts. I hope I win one.”
The quilts had everything from traditional country designs to a solar system and cartoon characters.
“I chose Mickey Mouse,” Clark said. “If I win, I’m not going to give it to my grandkids.”
Besides door prizes and drawings, the seniors could learn about services from the expo’s exhibitors. Exhibitors included the following entities: the Mercer County Commission on Aging; Council on Aging; the City of Bluefield: Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Princeton: Mercer County Health Department; Poling Wealth Financial Planning; PCH Home Health: Princeton Health Care; Princeton Health & Fitness Center; Princeton Rescue Squad; The Behavioral Health Pavilion of the Virginias; and The Havens of Princeton Assisted Living.
The City of Bluefield was reminding seniors that Oct. 9 through 15 is Fire Prevention Week.
“We’re passing out smoke alarms, magnets and coloring books,” said City Ambassador Marie Blackwell.
“Basically, it’s fire prevention information,” Chief Chad Bailey of the Bluefield Fire Department stated. “It’s important to have plans in place. You don’t want to wait until a fire happens to decide where to meet and how to get out.”
More than 40 senior citizens got a flu shot at the Mercer County Health Department’s table, said Public Health Nurse Dreama Hubbard. Nursing students from Bluefield State University helped with the inoculations.
“We give them out at the health department, too,” Hubbard reminded the public. “ We get several a day.”
