BRUSHFORK — Patriotism, entertainment, health services, fellowship and voting for the best quilt are on Thursday’s agenda for the Senior Expo at the Brushfork Armory.
Opening 9 a.m. and continuing until 3 p.m., the Senior Expo features entertainment including the CASE Swinging Seniors and the Princeton Health & Fitness Center Line Dancers and Silver Sneakers. There will also be prize drawings. The cost of admission is a non-perishable food donation to the Bluefield Union Mission
“They can get their flu shot,” Susan Belcher, marketing/admissions coordinator for Glenwood Park, said Tuesday. Glenwood Park is sponsoring this year’s expo along with the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. “They can get lots of great information from the various exhibitors. They can enjoy the fellowship of being with other seniors who attend.”
Flu shots will be provided by the Mercer County Health Department. People who want to their flu shot are asked to bring their insurance card.
“The price is just a can of food, and at noon we have a very moving experience,” Belcher said. “It will be the flag ceremony presented by the Mercer County Veterans Honor Guard. That’s always really, really inspiring.”
Bingo games will be played between 10 and 11 a.m. and 2 and 3 p.m.,and there will be a grand prize drawing and the People’s Choice Quilt Contest winners will be announced.
“Everyone will get to vote for their favorite quilt,” Belcher said.
About 22 different exhibitors including local hospitals and health care providers, retirement centers, senior service agencies and more are scheduled to offer their products and services during the Senior Expo.
