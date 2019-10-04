BRUSHFORK — Entertainment and flu shots, plus Bingo, gave senior citizens plenty of pleasant options Thursday during the Senior Expo at the Brushfork Armory.
Sponsored by Glenwood Park and the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, the Senior Expo offered flu inoculations, entertainment by the CASE Swinging Seniors and the Princeton Health & Fitness Center Line Dancers and Silver Sneakers. Local health care providers and companies offering services for senior citizens were represented at the expo.
Copies of Prerogative magazine and books offered by the newspaper were at the Daily Telegraph’s booth. Jess Goins, assistant sales manager, said plenty of people had visited the armory.
“We’ve had a lot of people,” she said, checking on the shopping bags the seniors were provided. “We’ve went through all the Grants (Supermarket) shopping bags. I’d say we’ve had about 300 people.”
At a nearby booth, Sandie Davis, RN-BSN of the Mercer County Health Department was getting another flu shot ready.
“We’ve done well,” she said. “For infants and the elderly, it’s especially important.”
Seniors could stop at many of the booths for information.
“We’ve had a pretty good crowd,” Jackie McCormick, the volunteer coordinator for Compassus-Hospice & Palliative Care stated. “We get some excellent feedback from the people we serve. This is a beautiful, nice event. I think it’s greatly enjoyed by the seniors.”
Patty Graham of Princeton was visiting the Senior Expo for the first time Thursday.
“I recently retired and this was my first opportunity to do this,” she said. “There’s lots of information and I’m here to see the line dancers as well.”
Susan Belcher, marketing/admissions coordinator for Glenwood Park, said prior to the expo that visiting seniors can get a lot of valuable information and see friends.
“They can enjoy the fellowship of being with other seniors who attend,” she said.
