BLUEFIELD — Flu vaccinations, drawings for door prizes, Bingo, and live entertainment are on the schedule Thursday when the 2022 Senior Expo opens its doors at the Brushfork National Guard Armory.
Open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., admission to the Senior Expo will be non-perishable food items for the Bluefield Union Mission. Flu vaccinations by the Mercer County Health Department will be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day. People seeking a vaccination are asked to bring their insurance card.
Bingo games will get underway from 9:15 to 10 a.m. and again from 2 to 3 p.m.
This year’s expo entertainment includes the CASE Swinging Seniors from 10 to 11 a.m., the Princeton Health & Fitness Center Line Dancers and Silver Sneakers from 11 a.m. to noon, and musician Eddie Mars will be performing from 1 to 1:45 p.m.
Lunch will be available from noon to 1 p.m.
The grand prize drawing and People’s Choice Quilt Contest winners announcement will be from 1:45 to 2 p.m., and door prizes will be drawn every hour on the hour, organizers said. Door prizes include two $100 gift cards.
The 2022 Senior Expo is sponsored by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and the Princeton Health Care Center.
Exhibitors at this year’s Senior Expo include: All Care; AM/FM; CASE; Encompass; Mercer County Health Department; Poling Wealth; Princeton Health Care Center; Princeton Rescue Squad: ResCare; The Havens; and The Pavilion.
Cassie Evans, director of marketing and public relations for the Princeton Health Care Center, said the organizers are very excited about this event.
“Well, honestly, it’s been a very unprecedented past couple of years and I think that we have, unfortunately, had to give up a lot of opportunities for our community to get together; especially our more vulnerable populations during this pandemic,” Evans said Tuesday. “I think it’s a great opportunity for our senior citizens to come out and have a day of fun. It will really benefit them.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
