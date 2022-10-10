Photo by Mary Catherine Brooks/CNHI News W.Va.

While Covid-19 resulted in lost jobs across the state, Wyoming County became a tourist destination due to an unexpected trend – cabin fever – that resulted in a major increase in visitors. “People who might have taken a cruise or went to Vegas came here instead, where they thought there would be fewer people and there were a lot of fun things to do outdoors. And outdoors was much safer,” noted state Sen. David “Bugs” Stover, R-Wyoming.