Completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline may have an easier path after a new FERC (Federal Energy Regulatory Commission) approval, but hurdles still remain.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D.W.Va., chair of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and proponent of the 303-mile natural gas pipeline that runs from North Central West Virginia to Chatham, Va., praised a Friday order by FERC “progressing” the pipeline’s construction.
“I’m glad to see FERC make the correct decision today by issuing a unanimous order in favor of progressing construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline,” Manchin said. “MVP is a strategically important project for the energy and national security of our country and will play a critical role in our ability to support our European allies as they eliminate their use of Russian energy.”
But the process is not over.
“Unfortunately, there are still several additional steps that need to be taken by the Administration to get this critical project — which would put an additional two billion cubic feet of natural gas into the market within a matter of months — complete,” he said. “I continue to call for the full approval of the MVP so we are able to domestically produce the natural gas we need today and support our energy and climate goals for decades to come as we advance innovative solutions like hydrogen.”
According to FERC, MVP’s request to bore under streams and wetlands at 120 locations in West Virginia and Virginia has been approved because MVP proposes to: “(1) change the crossing method for 183 waterbodies and wetlands at 120 locations (some locations contain more than one waterbody/wetland feature) from open-cut to trenchless; (2) slightly shift the permanent right-of-way at mileposts (MP) 0.70 and 230.8 to avoid one wetland and one waterbody, respectively; and (3) conduct 24-hour construction activities at eight trenchless crossings.”
However, the approval remains contingent on the success of all permitting processes, many of which have been held up in court.
The latest setback come earlier this year when the Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit in Richmond, Va. invalidated approvals previously granted by the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to construct the pipeline on federal land.
That includes Jefferson National Forest, which the MVP must pass through in Monroe and Giles Counties, with a total of about 3.5 miles on federal land involved.
Manchin said at the time he wants to see that case moved to the D.C. Circuit Court, an idea Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R. W.Va., also supports.{p class=”p1”}“The company has asked if they can get it (this court case) in the D.C. court,” Capito said recently. “Most businesses don’t want to do that, but that tells you they will have a more objective hearing in the D.C. court. At the same time, we’ve got to make sure (federal agencies) move quicker and faster and fairer to make sure the proper environmental permits are permitted so they can finish this project.”
Manchin was also critical of FERC early last month when the agency changed its guidelines to add even stricter regulations regarding natural gas pipelines, saying “FERC reversed decades of precedent” and presented a “tremendous drawback … for our energy reliance and reliability.”
But after Manchin met with FERC commissioners on the issue, the agency relented, saying any new policy changes would be phased in later.
Opponents of the MVP have released statements on the new FERC approval.
“FERC has put the cart before the horse here, giving Mountain Valley another authorization with so many permits still outstanding,” said Roberta Bondurant, Co-Chair of the Protect Our Water, Heritage, Rights (POWHR) Coalition. “Going forward, we call on regulators to give greater scrutiny to this ill-advised project. We will not allow the noxious injustice that is the Mountain Valley Pipeline to continue to threaten our homes, waters and planet.”
“Federal regulators shouldn’t have authorized MVP to bore under our streams and wetlands, even conditionally, while it is still unclear whether the company will ever get the lawful permits necessary to ever finish the project,” Sierra Club Senior Campaigner Caroline Hansley said. “Moreover, FERC should have examined more closely the pipeline’s effects on our communities and our climate. We are disappointed in Friday’s decision, but will continue our efforts to ensure that this dangerous and unnecessary project, which is years behind schedule and billions over budget, is never completed.”
