U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WV, announced Friday that he will nominate 41 West Virginia students from 22 counties including Mercer and Monroe to the U.S. Service Academies, which include the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and the Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point.
“Attending a U.S. Service Academy is a privilege reserved for the best and brightest young men and women across the country,” Manchin said. “West Virginia has built a reputation of service and sacrifice, and I’ve always said we are one of the most patriotic states in the nation. I am honored to recommend these 41 young men and women who feel a calling to serve our country, and I am confident our service academies will develop them into our next generation of military leaders. Today, I join all West Virginians in congratulating these hardworking and committed students for their nominations.”
Manchin is recommending the following area students to the service academies. Final admission is determined by the respective academy.
Braydie Carr of James Monroe High School; Calvin Proffitt of Bluefield High School; and Josiah Richardson of Princeton Senior High School have been nominated for the Military Academy at West Point.
Bradford Hurt of Princeton Senior High School has been nominated for the Air Force Academy.
