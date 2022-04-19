FALLS MILLS, Va. — The new adult day care center in Falls Mills was called a “beautiful” facility, by Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., Monday morning as he visited on his tour of various spots in Southwest Virginia.
Part of the Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens (AASC), the 8,800-sq.-ft. Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) Center provides supervision for seniors who live in the community and include a light breakfast and a hot lunch, as well as socialization, mental cognitive activities, physical activities and a degree of medical care.
Ribbon-cutting took place on May 7, 2021, and the facility is located at the site of the old Falls Mills Elementary School.
“I am so glad to have a chance to come and be at this beautiful PACE center in Falls Mills,” Kaine said. “This is really first class and that is as it should be. We want to have wonderful places for our seniors.”
Many seniors want to stay in their own homes, he said, and to have such a facility in communities with so many services makes it more possible for that to happen.
Kaine said PACE is a national program and Virginia became involved because it works.
“it’s all about trying to provide good community gathering places with dedicated staff so that people can both have a great place to go and allow what you would like to do and that is stay close to where you live,” he said.
Kaine said he is very familiar with the importance of the centers, and visited his mother-in-law, who is 96 and the widow of the late former Gov. Linwood Holton, over Easter.
She is experiencing a situation many seniors face of going through holidays for the first time without their spouses and he appreciates how much the senior centers help.
Kaine said he anticipates PACE centers, which number about a dozen in the state now, will keep expanding and he hopes to do his part on the federal level to try to secure funding for the projects,
The Falls Mills center was a collaborative effort at state, federal and local levels.
“We are thrilled that you have come to spend a little time at our location,” Brian Beck, current AASC Chief Financial Officer who is replacing retiring director Regina Sayers, told Kaine.
Beck said PACE is expanding in Southwest Virginia under AASC, with work starting this summer to serve Bland, Smyth, Wythe and Washington counties as well as the City of Bristol.
“We are doing good work here and that good work is being noticed and we are being pushed to go further,” he said, adding that it says good things about the facility and the staff as well as AASC, which covers Russell, Buchanan, Dickenson and Tazewell counties.
Another expansion into the New River Valley may also be on the horizon.
State Sen. Travis Hackworth, R-Tazewell County, accompanied Kaine on the stop and said he likes the processes being employed to make such facilities possible.
When people come and ask for assistance for facilities, “we want it to shine, and this one does,” he said, thanking Kaine for his help.
Hackworth also said those involved in making the Falls Mills center happen did great work, maximized the assets and money available, and worked together to build the facility at a much lower cost than would be expected.
On Monday morning, Kaine also visited Kids & Co. in Pearisburg, where he learned about their Early Head Start program and read a story to the children.
The center is beside an a adult day care center, he said, and the kids enjoy visiting seniors to show off their newly learned skills as seniors enjoy interacting and reading to the children.
The adult center is not a PACE facility, though, because it does not provide all of the services, such as a degree of medical care.
Kaine, a member of the Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee, said the American Rescue Plan (ARP) includes additional funding for Head Start and child care programs.
He said he also continues to push for expansion of the Child Tax Credit (CTC) and federal investments in child care and universal pre-kindergarten.
Kaine has used his role on the HELP Committee to advocate for Virginia’s seniors and their caregivers, and strongly supports allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug costs and improving seniors’ access to mental health care. He also introduced legislation to invest in the direct care workforce, and cosponsored legislation to cap-out-of-pocket costs for insulin at $35 per month.
He will also hold events this week in Grundy, Hurley, Breaks, Clintwood, Abingdon, Troutdale, Emory, Blackstone, Blacksburg, and Lynchburg to discuss economic and workforce development; water and transportation infrastructure; Hurley’s ongoing flood recovery; boosting health care access in rural communities; and helping Virginians experiencing long COVID.
