BLUEFIELD — A new infrastructure project that is extending a natural gas pipeline down John Nash Boulevard and all the way to a local industrial park now has the $6 million it needed.
Local and state leaders joined U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., at the Bluefield Area Transit headquarters along John Nash Boulevard to participate in an event celebrating a new natural gas infrastructure extension project. In 2021, Capito secured $2,959,000 in FY22 Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) awards for the pipeline.
“West Virginia is blessed with many natural resources, and utilizing natural gas in our state is essential to further local growth, spark economic development, and create American energy independence. I was proud to secure the funding necessary to help make this project a reality and look forward to seeing the impact it will make in Mercer County,” Capito said.
Three funding sources came together and funded the pipeline extension.
“This natural gas extension project has been on the drawing board for many years until Senator Capito secured $3 million of Congressional Directed Spending to jumpstart the project,” said John O’Neal, Executive Director of the Development Authority of Mercer County. “This project is an important piece of the economic development strategy for Exit One in Mercer County. It will service dozens of homes and businesses, while supporting hundreds of new and existing jobs. The total cost of the project is $6 million. “The governor’s office contributed $2 million, and the Mercer County Commission added $1 million to complete the funding package. We appreciate Senator Capito, Governor Justice, and our Mercer County Commissioners for their support of this vital economic development project for our region.”
O’Neal told the guests that the event being celebrated Thursday was “the accumulation of efforts of a lot of people over a lot of time.”
When completed, the $6 million pipeline extension will serve dozens of existing homes and businesses as well as future economic development.
“We think there will be more to come in the future as a result of this and will services hundreds of existing jobs and lead to hundreds more,” he said.
The new pipeline will begin in the vicinity of Conncert Music World along U.S. Route 460, go under the highway, then go along the south side of John Nash Boulevard until it reaches the Cumberland Road Industrial Park, O’Neal said. Once completed, the pipeline will be around 4 miles long. Construction could begin by the first of the year.
Mercer County Commission President Bill Archer thought of Dr. John Forbes Nash Jr., and the road that was named in his honor.
“We named this stretch of highway for him back in ‘94, in recognition for him receiving a third share of the Nobel Prize in Economics,” Archer recalled. Archer, who once worked at the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, interviewed Nash soon after the Nobel Prize winners were announced. Nash’s father, John Forbes Nash Sr., helped bring electricity to the region.
“This is greatly needed to support our economic development and in our industrial park,” said Commissioner Gene Buckner. “Several of the people that have bought property there and rented property there for years have asked for this for a long time, and this will make them happy, I’m sure. Not only that, we’ve got broadband coming to the industrial park which will make things even better. I’m not very good at public speaking, but I appreciate everybody here and what you’ve done to make this happen.”
Earlier in the day, Capito toured the Prosperity Hub in downtown Bluefield, which houses Intuit and Alorica. The center now has plans for further expansion. Bluefield was chosen by Intuit to be a prosperity hub location in 2019.
“Bluefield is a town of opportunity in our state, and proves to be a location poised for economic development. I’m glad to have the chance to visit their Prosperity Hub and learn more about their plans to expand and fuel the economy here in Mercer County,” Capito stated. “Revitalization efforts rely on dynamic leadership and innovative ideas, and both of those aspects are at work here in Bluefield.”
“It is a privilege to once again host Senator Capito and her staff in Bluefield. With the help and support of Senator Capito and staff, many good things have been happening in Bluefield and the region for the last several years. We look forward to continued success and appreciate the help and support from Senator Capito,” said Jim Spencer, Executive Director for the Bluefield WV Economic Development Authority.
Capito later visited Concord University in Athens where she toured the campus and received an update on the progress of projects supported by two CDS awards she secured for the institution. In FY22, Senator Capito secured $1.6 million to support the renovation of existing facilities at Concord’s main campus to provide a permanent home for their new school of professional nursing. In FY23, Senator Capito secured $1,050,000 to establish a new physician assistant degree program.
“Concord University is an educational leader in southern West Virginia, and I was proud to support them by working hard to secure funding that assists their nursing and physician assistant programs, which are providing valuable opportunities for our students. The administrators, staff, and students here in Athens are diligent and dedicated, and it was great to see the progress they are making firsthand during my visit,” Capito said.
“Concord University is able to better serve the needs of our students, the region, and beyond because of Senator Capito’s commitment to higher education in the Mountain State. Concord initiated its new Bachelors of Science in Nursing (BSN) program and will launch the area’s only physician assistant program with Senator Capito’s continuous support through congressionally directed funding. We are grateful for the opportunity to thank her in person and to show her how this financial assistance is being put to use for the citizens of West Virginia,” said Dan Fitzpatrick, Vice President of Operations at Concord University.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
