Volunteer fire departments in McDowell and Monroe Counties are among the departments across Wet Virginia which are receiving funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., a member of the Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, announced Thursday that funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) had been slated for 27 fire departments and two city governments across West Virginia. The grants were awarded through FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program and will support local fire departments and first responders.
“Our dedicated local fire departments and first responders keep West Virginia communities safe,” Capito said. “In order for these brave men and women to effectively do their job, they need the equipment and training to be best prepared for life and death situations. These resources will help provide them with the tools and expertise required to save lives and I am proud to have helped secure this support.”
Local fire departments receiving FEMA grants include:
• The Union Community Volunteer Fire Department in Monroe County will received $174,126.
• The War Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. in McDowell County will receive $139,469.
• The Welch Volunteer Fire Department in McDowell County will receive $122,142.85.
