CHARLESTON — A bill that would add a required personal finance class for high school students is scheduled for third reading in the Senate today, the last day of the West Virginia Legislature regular session.
It’s also the deadline to send legislation to Gov. Jim Justice for his signature.
“All bills passed Saturday can go to the Governor,” said Sen. Chandler Swope, R-6th District.”
House Bill 2775, which Chandler supports, had a second reading Friday and is on today’s agenda for a third reading.
“Bills on second reading today (Friday) are on schedule to be passed before the end of session,” he said.
If passed today and signed by the Governor, beginning with the 2021 - 2022 school year, “each high school student shall complete a one credit course of study in personal finance as a requirement for high school graduation: Provided, That no other credit may be substituted for personal finance. This coursework must include an end-of-course examination. The State Board of Education shall develop the standards for this coursework before July 1, 2021.”
The bill had been held up in committee to change the implementation date, which was initially the 2020-21 school year.
Another education course bill, which would have required teaching cursive writing in grades three through five, did not make it out of the Senate Education Committee.
Bluefield High School business teacher Sandy Gallimore supports the personal finance class requirement.
“I think it’s really important for kids to be able to set financial goals and know what they are aiming for when they get a job,” she said after the bill was introduced. “They need to know how to develop a budget and read paychecks. They need to understand where their money is going.”
Gallimore said students sometimes don’t seem to know the basics of things like how to write a check or set up a bank account or keep up with debit card purchases.
They should learn all about loans, interest rates, mortgages, how to buy a car and how to invest, she said.
“There are a lot of valuable lessons they can learn in a personal finance class,” she said, adding that’s it’s also very important for those going to college to know how to save and budget their money in the real world.
Gallimore said BHS already offers a personal finance class as an elective, part of the CTE (Career and Technical Education) business curriculum, often taken if math requirements are already met and as “completer” for the four required CTE courses.
“We try to encourage our kids to take a personal finance class,” she said, but it’s only optional and they may have difficulty working it in.
Swope, a retired businessman and former owner of Swope Construction, said the personal finance legislation is something he understands the importance of.
“Everyone needs to know how to manage a bank account and family budgets, even if they never work in an office,” he said.
Swope also said other life skills classes, including home economics, “seem to have fallen out of K-12 education.”
In a recent poll published by Forbes Magazine, only five states received an “A” grade for their financial education efforts: Alabama, Virginia, Tennessee, Utah and Missouri. These five states require high school students to take at least a half-year personal finance course as a graduation requirement.
