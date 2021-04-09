CHARLESTON — An agreement was reached Wednesday evening in the state Senate on a bill to eventually end the personal income tax, but getting it through the House may be a hill too steep to climb.
The version approved by the Senate by a narrow 18-16 margin mostly mirrored Gov. Jim Justice’s bill, and now the legislation will go to the House, which has so far not indicated widespread support.
During a summit on the issue Monday, Justice made some changes in his bill, including lowering the initial amount of personal income tax reduction from 60 percent to 50 percent, taking out the taxes on alcoholic beverages, lowering the tax on tobacco products and lowering the tax increase on soft drinks from an extra 6.9 percent to 2.4 percent.
The Senate amendment compromise increased the sales tax to 8 percent (Justice had asked for 7.9 percent and the Senate initially raised it to 8.5 percent), agreed to a rebate for lower income residents and agreed to Justice’s coal and gas tax increases.
Several items from the first Senate amendment were eliminated, including an increase in the hotel/motel tax, plans to tax marijuana if it is legalized, and a tax on food.
The plan also includes an increase in the tax on tobacco and vaping products, but leaves soft drinks in the general sales tax of 8 percent, without the extra charge Justice wanted.
Part of Justice’s plan to make residents “cash positive” is to give lower income workers an annual rebate since they would not see as much of a savings in the personal income tax reduction.
Anyone making less than $35,000 a year would receive a rebate on a sliding scale, from $250 for those making less than $10,000 to $50 to those making $30,000 to $34,999.
Other money will be raised to help offset the cost of the initial $818 million loss of revenue during the first year of lowering the personal income tax, which would start next year, and includes using budget surplus funds and excess “rainy day” funds, among others.
“I applaud the Senate in every way for stepping up to the plate and advancing a bill that would completely change the status quo for West Virginia.” Justice said. “I am especially pleased with how Senate Republicans stepped up with a high level of compassion for those that are our lower-income earners; restoring my tax credits – ensuring justice for all West Virginians – so that everyone will end up with more money in their pockets after this is adopted versus where they are today. I’m also pleased with our coal and gas partners for stepping up and deciding to be part of the solution rather than part of the problem. This entire plan has always been about all of us pulling the rope together.”
But the bill faces stiff opposition in the House, which passed a version that very gradually (over about 12 years) ends the personal income tax without raising taxes.
Del. Eric Householder, a Republican, said on Monday the House plan takes a long-term approach to phase in the elimination of the income tax as state revenue surpluses can support it.
“It (the tax hikes in both Justice’s and the Senate plans) is like drawing water out of one side of the lake and dumping it in the other side,” he said.
Tax hikes penalize those who make the least amount of income, he added.
Householder said the House plan may take longer, but it would work, and it has the support of 65 percent of the public.
Criticism has also included the negative impact tax hikes would have on border counties, where residents have the option of crossing state lines to purchase goods and services.
Republican Del. Marty Gearheart (27th District-Mercer County) also opposes the tax hikes, recently saying he does not “favor the Governor’s bill in any way, shape or form.”
Democrats in the House issued a statement after the Senate version passed.
“Republicans in the Legislature have been claiming they would eliminate fraud, waste and abuse in the state budget for the past six years. They have not been able to identify it,” the statement said. “The only way they can fund this (personal income tax) elimination is by increasing existing taxes or creating new taxes. This is not a tax cut; this is a tax shift. We stand against the plan that Senate Republicans passed last night. This plan will hurt West Virginians … It is a tax break for wealthy West Virginians at the expense of everyone else. It hurts small businesses. It hurts border counties. It hurts consumers … We are happy to continue the conversation about meaningful ways to reduce the tax burden on West Virginians, but we refuse to accept a plan that simply shift the tax burden to working West Virginians.”
The House must concur with the Senate bill before the legislation goes to Justice for his signature.
Saturday is the last day of the regular session, so time is short.
Justice has said he does not want to call a special session to try to extend the negotiations in order to come up with a compromise the House can support.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
