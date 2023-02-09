A Senate tax cut plan was unanimously approved Wednesday and sent to the House, giving West Virginia residents a shot at seeing their local vehicle property taxes refunded.
The Senate revealed its alternative tax cut plan and passed it 33-0 in the same day.
The plan includes an immediate 15-percent personal income tax cut, plus rebates for personal vehicle taxes residents pay locally and 50 percent of the payments for small business equipment and inventory taxes.
A homestead real property tax rebate for 90- to 100-percent service-disabled military veterans and elimination of the “marriage penalty” when filing taxes in West Virginia are also in the package.
The overall tax burden of taxpayers would be reduced by about $600 million, senators say, and it is a sustainable plan that will not jeopardize the state’ s “financial future.”
“We studied the numbers, and at the end of the day, we knew the state had only about $600 million to give back to the citizens in the form of tax relief,” Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkely County, said in releasing the plan. “Our plan provides relief for low-income families, senior citizens, disabled veterans, and small business owners, and it eliminates the penalty married couples incur when they file their tax returns jointly in West Virginia. Our plan provides relief for virtually everybody.”
Gov. Jim Justice’s tax cut plan would reduce the personal income tax by 50 percent over three years, a plan the House has passed 95-2.
But Sen. Chandler Swope, R-6th District. said earlier this week the Senate was taking a more cautious approach and trying to cut as many taxes as possible for everyone, and in a way that would not take any unnecessary risk.
“It’s the highest priority of the Senate and we are focusing on getting it right rather than getting it fast,” he said of deliberations leading up to Wednesday’s action. “It’s a milestone event in West Virginia history and rushing it would be a mistake.”
Swope also said Justice’s plan would not leave room for any other tax cuts, and eliminating or cutting the vehicle personal property tax and the equipment and inventory tax cuts was something legislators pushed for as part of Amendment 2, which failed at least in part because Justice lodged a statewide campaign to defeat it.
The plan would have changed the state Constitution to give legislators the authority to eliminate or cut those taxes, reimbursing localities for lost revenue.
The Senate’s plan is the result of “weeks of ongoing conversations with policymakers on how to ensure the most West Virginians benefit from the $600 million available for tax relief.”
It also includes relief to small businesses, many of which “are still in recovery mode following the pandemic.”
“About 98 percent of businesses in West Virginia are small, family-owned businesses, and this 50 percent rebate will directly benefit those families,” Senate Majority Leader Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, said in the announcement. “The Governor has been a strong proponent of giving people and small business owners their hard-earned money back, and we applaud him for giving us the opportunity to put every idea on the table and come up with a path forward that benefits the most West Virginians.”
By combining an income tax reduction with a rebate for the tax paid on vehicles, the Senate’s comprehensive plan “helps to ensure even more West Virginians will see money back into their pockets.”
“Lower-income families and retirees are often left behind with personal income tax cuts, so it was important for us to include the Governor’s bill to rebate the tax on vehicles as a way for them to benefit from this plan, too,” Blair said. “I believe we’ve put together a bill that pulls together the ideas of the Governor, House of Delegates, and the Senate, and we are looking forward to getting it across the finish line.”
“I’m excited about the plan,” Swope said Wednesday. “It reduces the total General Revenue taxes paid by West Virginians by almost 13 percent. I can’t remember the last time any state cut taxes let alone 13 percent.”
Swope said it doesn’t cut the personal income tax as much as the Governor’s plan, “but not every West Virginian pays income taxes.”
“This plan includes property taxes and spreads tax relief to nearly everyone,” he said. “The plan also includes triggers that will automatically continue future tax cuts until personal income tax is eliminated. I certainly hope the Governor and the House approve it. It’s exciting to see the results of the last eight years of good fiscal management and economic growth which allowed these tax cuts.”
Del. Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer County and House Majority Whip, is waiting to see the details of the plan but, judging by what was released Wednesday, he said “it is an interesting opening negotiation position.”
“The House of Delegates’ version of the tax plan relies on unfounded financial assumptions,” Senate Minority Leader Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell County, said of Justice’s plan. “Russian invasion of Ukraine has triggered a skyrocketing of coal and natural gas severance tax revenues. There is no rational basis to predict this level of revenue will be sustained.”
Woelfel said the state has also been “showered with one-time federal CARES Act Money and ARPA money.”
“The influx of these millions provides the mere illusion of prosperity in our future. I fully support the Senate legislation,” he said.
Although Sen. Mike Caputo, D-Marion, raised objections to the fast-tracking of the plan, he still supported it.
“We still have 30+ days of session left. I don’t see why we had to suspend rules and pass the bill the day it’s originated in committee,” he said. “I voted for the bill because it’s the best plan we’ve seen, but I would have liked to have given it a more thorough review. A bill of this magnitude concerns me; I would have preferred the Republican leadership would have chosen not to fast-track it so I could have had more time to hear from my constituents. I am, however, happy to vote for a tax cut for the people.”
The $600 million figure was used by the Senate last year as a benchmark for the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth the state saw during fiscal year 2022.
Swope said that means the money is not from one-time revenue, like federal money or swings in severance taxes, but from “organic growth” in the state during the last three years, which will continue.
Any further personal income tax cuts will depend on sales tax revenue.
The Senate plan says that a 105 percent improvement of sales tax revenue over the previous year would trigger additional income tax cuts.
That is an important point for Sen. Robert Plymale, D-Wayne.
Plymale said in a statement he agrees that the bill is the “best plan Democrats have seen put before them.”
“Tying further income tax reduction to sales tax income is smart,” he said. “Sales tax is a good indicator of true growth, and I appreciate that we are considering much-needed relief in a responsible manner. This strengthens West Virginia’s position for future economic development growth.”
Both tax cut plans are the result of record revenue surpluses in the state, hitting $1.3 billion in fiscal year 2022 and expected to surpass $1.7 billion this year.
In Mercer County, the average personal property tax on a vehicle is $450 a year, and can run close to $2,000 on more expensive cars and trucks.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.