A bill that has passed the West Virginia Senate and is headed to the House would set guidelines related to so-called “critical race theory” in public schools.
Senate Bill 130, the Anti-Racism Act of 2023 and co-sponsored by Sen. Chandler Swope, R-6th District, lists concepts to which teachers or administrators cannot be compelled to “affirm, adopt or adhere to.”
Those concepts include:
• One race is inherently, morally, or intellectually superior to another race.
• An individual, by virtue of the individual’s race, is inherently racist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.
• An individual should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment solely or partly because of the individual’s race.
• An individual’s moral character is determined by the individual’s race.
• An individual, by virtue of the individual’s race, bears responsibility for actions committed by other members of the same race.
However, the bill also stipulates that “discussion, examination or debate regarding race and its impact on historic or current events, including the causes of those current or historic events,” are not prohibited.
The bill also emphasizes the right of freedom of speech.
Any student, parent or employee may also file a complaint if they believe the act has been violated. and all complaints filed must be documented and reported to the school principal and then to the county superintendent and state superintendent.
Swope said the bill is meant to continue the battle against racism.
“In my lifetime, great progress has been made to reduce racial prejudice and reduce racism,” he said. “Teaching that race and equity goals where race is the primary criteria for all relationships is empirically racist and will reverse decades of progress in eliminating racism from our society.”
The Anti-Racism Act of 2023 passed the Senate 30-2 with two members absent and is now in the House Education Committee.
According to Reuters, “critical race theory (CRT) is an approach to studying U.S. policies and institutions that is most often taught in law schools. Its foundations date back to the 1970s, when law professors … began exploring how race and racism have shaped American law and society. The theory rests on the premise that racial bias — intentional or not — is baked into U.S. laws and institutions.”
It then became a political issue during the last several years, based on the fear that the theory, which educators say is not taught in public schools, would, for example, include criticism of all caucasian Americans based on historical events like slavery.
Under the proposed Senate bill, all significant historical events will continue to be taught, but no criticism or blame assigned or generalized to anyone based on race.
Since 2020, legislation on race education has popped up across the country. A total of 35 states, including West Virginia and Virginia, so far have signed into law or proposed legislation banning or restricting the teaching of critical race theory, according to ABC News.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
