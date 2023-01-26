State residents may see some relief in how often they need to get their vehicles inspected.
After many previous attempts to change the requirement to get an inspection sticker each year, a bill is advancing to have inspections once every two years.
Senate Bill 254 was on its first reading Wednesday.
The bill says that the “Superintendent of the West Virginia State Police shall require that every motor vehicle, trailer, semitrailer, and pole trailer registered in this state be inspected once every two years and that an official certificate of inspection and approval be obtained for each vehicle.”
Another change is that a fee of no more than $19 may be charged for an inspection and any necessary headlight adjustment to proper focus. That is up from $14.
The fee an inspection station pays to a State Police account as part of that charge would be increased from $3 to $6.
Funds in that account are used for “administration and enforcement of the provisions of this article and for the purchase of vehicles, equipment for vehicles, and maintenance of vehicles.”
Both state Sen. Chandler Swope, R-6th District, and House Majority Whip Del. Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer, said they support the bill and will vote for it.
West Virginia is one of only 11 states that require an annual inspection of passenger vehicles. Four other states require a biennial (every two years) inspection and 37 states do not require an inspection but some have a few exceptions.
Several previous attempts in the Legislature to either eliminate the inspection or change the frequency have failed.
Two years ago, a Senate bill to eliminate the annual inspection all together failed to advance.
Although it generally was supported by legislators, some organizations and business owners expressed opposition.
Local businessman Tom Estep, owner of Estep Tire & Auto Center in Bluefield, said in a previous story the store has been doing inspections for more than 30 years he has been in business and he thinks they are needed.
“I don’t understand the purpose of it (changing the frequency of inspections),” he said. “My question is, why? What is the justification?”
Estep said it’s a matter of safety, especially now with so many older vehicles on the road that may have issues impacting the safety of other motorists.
“Without an inspection they won’t get it fixed,’ he said.
Estep said it’s also a matter of the state losing tax revenue, not only from the inspections but also from related repairs that may otherwise not get done.
The auto repair industry in Virginia and West Virginia are also opposed to the inspection change.
According to the American Consumer Institute Center for Citizen Research, when researchers dig into the data, “they consistently fail to find any significant reduction in motor vehicle injuries or fatalities in states that have mandatory inspections. In 2015, the Government Accountability Office, Congress’s nonpartisan watchdog, found that the existing research “has generally been unable to establish any causal relationship’ between inspection requirements and crash rates.”
The center said on its website that most state laws that require regular safety inspections for passenger vehicles were passed more than 75 years ago, at a time when motor vehicle fatalities per mile traveled were about eight times higher than in the 21st century and vehicles lacked many of the safety features vehicle have today.
The report also said whether a state requires an annual inspection has no impact on car insurance rates.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration research shows that only 2 percent of crashes are related to some sort of mechanical failure or defect, but no data was available to show how many of those failures or defects would have been corrected by an inspection.
According to the safety administration, there were no detailed inspections of vehicles during the on-scene crash investigation and the vehicle-related critical reasons were “mainly inferred through external visual inspection of the vehicle components.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
