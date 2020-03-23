CHARLESTON — Representatives in the Senate are at an impasse regarding a bill that would provide more funding for healthcare workers fighting against the coronavirus.
According to Senator Joe Manchin, after the senate had come to an agreement late Saturday night, democrats were surprised on Sunday when the bill was different. Manchin stated that the Democrats in the senate were seeking a bill that would heavily fund healthcare workers and providers.
“There’s a ripple effect to our whole economy we know that, but you better take care of the people on the front line,” Manchin said.
According to Manchin, the revised bill was focused more on assisting Wall Street then funding the healthcare field. Manchin expressed his displeasure with the revised bill’s focus on aiding the “hotshots on Wall Street.”
After seeing this, Manchin and his fellow Democrats have decided not to vote at all.
“If we have to stay here all night long we should,” Manchin said. “If the health care is not put first, if the treatment of the virus, the protection of the healthcare workers are not put first, I’m not voting.”
Manchin stated that Democrats were seeking to provide $100 billion to the healthcare industry, with the bill. Manchin stated that Senate Majority Leader, Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell, took the bill in a different direction.
“He went a complete different way when the bill was written,” Manchin said. “They cut the Democrats out to barely have any input. My goodness this is ridiculous.”
