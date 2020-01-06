CHARLESTON — While West Virginia Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, declined last week to support any legislation to prevent landlords and employers from turning away LGBTQ adults, he took a stance on discrimination against LGBTQ children.
“We’re going to protect all of our children regardless of any different characteristics,” he said, in an interview Friday.
During the West Virginia Press Association’s Legislative LookAhead event in Charleston Friday, Carmichael, as well as Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, said that while they don’t believe landlords and employers should be able to turn away LGBTQ adults, they declined to endorse any policy solutions to prohibit those refusals.
But in a separate interview on a separate LGBTQ policy, Senate President Carmichael said it is doubtful that a rule a legislative committee recently approved, allowing agencies that place foster children to reject LGBTQ children, will make it through the Senate.
“Those children still need to be taken care of,” Carmichael said. “It should be a moral imperative for us to take care of those children. I am convinced that will not – that there will be no discrimination against children that are gay.”
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials have said the state has the highest per capita rate of children in state custody in the country. According to DHHR, as of December 2019, 7,034 children were in state custody. DHHR officials have said that the number has increased by 67 percent since 2013. During that time, the number increased nationally by 11 percent, according to DHHR.
Last month, lawmakers in the West Virginia Legislature’s rule-making review committee meeting voted to remove a provision of state law that requires LGBTQ children in protective care to have equal access to foster and adoptive families.
Next, the rule goes to the rest of the Legislature for final approval. The 2020 legislative session begins Wednesday.
While the Legislature passes laws, state agencies, such as the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, propose rules on how to implement or interpret those laws.
DHHR had written an updated rule for child placement agency licensure, bringing it into compliance with a federal law, the Family First Prevention Services Act, and bringing it into compliance with a foster care law the Legislature passed last legislative session.
Currently, the law states that child placement agencies must provide foster children and their biological families equal access to services, regardless of race, religion, ethnicity, gender, disability or sexual orientation.
One agency, the Family Focused Treatment Association, had submitted a public comment, suggesting that lawmakers also add to the law that agencies could not deny or delay a child’s placement with a foster family based on the child’s sexual orientation, and that adults couldn’t be denied the chance to become foster parents based on sexual orientation.
Lawmakers not only denied that request, but at the suggestion of Delegate Geoff Foster, R-Putnam and chairman of the committee, they also removed existing protections for LGBTQ foster children.
“I don’t believe that that will ultimately stand in the state Senate,” Carmichael said. “The rule-making process can be modified as we go through it.”
Following the vote, the advocacy group Prevent Child Abuse WV sent out a statement, saying that the change “would disproportionately harm LGBTQ+ children and youth, who are overrepresented in foster care and experience worse outcomes compared to their peers including an increased risk of placement instability and an overuse of congregate care, which is already a huge problem in our state.”
According to DHHR, of the 7,034 children in state custody, 442 have been sent out of state, 804 are in group residential care, and 127 are in long-term psychiatric facilities.
“Refusing to serve children and families due to their sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, or privately held religious beliefs is unacceptable and is in direct conflict with child welfare’s mandate,” stated Prevent Child Abuse WV. “States are provided with federal funding to carry out activities that promote child welfare’s central mission to protect children and help them grow up in safe, nurturing, permanent homes. Those tax dollars should not be used in a manner that is discriminatory.
“Strongly enforced non-discrimination policies ensure that EVERY child and family is provided with the services and supports that advance their well-being. Advancing any agenda that is not intended to support the well-being of ALL children and families is dangerous.
“Our families deserve much better.”
In November, the Trump administration proposed reversing an Obama-era rule protecting LGBTQ people from discrimination in programs funded by the federal Department of Health and Human Services, which would include foster care agencies.
In a public comment in response to the proposal, the North American Council on Adoptable Children wrote that LGBTQ youth “report experiencing poor treatment within the system at twice the rate of their peers” and “experience increased placement instability and are more likely to be placed in congregate care or become homeless upon aging out than their non-LGBTQ+ peers.”
Lawmakers who voted in committee to remove the protections for LGBTQ children from state law included: Del. Geoff Foster, R-Putnam; Del. Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh; Sen. Mark Maynard, R-Wayne; Sen. Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson; Sen. Dave Sypolt, R- Preston; Del. Jim Butler, R- Mason; and Del. Patrick Martin, R- Lewis.
Other lawmakers who voted to leave those protections in place included: Sen. Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier; Sen. Ryan Weld, R- Brooke and majority whip; Del. Barbara Fleischauer, D- Monongalia; Del. Larry Rowe, D- Kanawha; and Sen. Glenn Jeffries, D- Putnam.
