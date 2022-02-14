CHARLESTON — West Virginia rural healthcare providers will have “maximum flexibility” regarding a federal vaccine mandate for employees.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., made the announcement Thursday, saying he secured the commitment from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure.
“Yesterday, I called CMS Administrator Brooks-LaSure to discuss the need for allowing rural healthcare facilities maximum flexibility in meeting the CMS vaccine requirement to ensure healthcare providers in West Virginia can continue providing West Virginians the quality, affordable care they deserve,” Manchin said.
He was referring to the CMS requirement that healthcare providers receiving funding from CMS must require and ensure their staff are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Many facilities in West Virginia are facing dire staffing shortages, making the possibility of any further staff reductions an unacceptable option for both hospitals and patients alike, Manchin said.
“Administrator Brooks-LaSure told me that the goal of CMS is to help hospitals get their staff vaccinated, not kick them out of the Medicare program,” he said. “She assured me that facilities will not be kicked out of the Medicare program if their entire staff isn’t fully vaccinated as long as facilities are making a good faith effort to vaccinate staff and implement best safety practices.”
Gov. Jim Justice welcomed the news during his pandemic briefing Friday, saying he and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin had already made the request for some sort of waiver related to the mandate to help rural hospitals keep badly needed staff.
That request was made at the end of January.
“Sen. Manchin jumped in and helped,” he said, reading Manchin’s statement about his assurance from Brooks-LaSure.
Justice said what that assurance means is no one is “going to get kicked out of Medicare programs” as long as they are trying to get employees vaccinated and maintaining good safety protocols.
“Sounds like a backup big time, but we will take it,” he said of the reconsideration of the plight the mandate put rural hospitals in.
Justice had described his request for a waiver as a “hail Mary pass,” but said on Feb. 2 the CMS representatives were meeting with members of his staff on the issue.
Manchin said that, according to the West Virginia Rural Health Association, rural hospitals generally have a 92-93 percent vaccination rate.
“I continue to encourage every West Virginian to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19,” he said. “At the same time, we must ensure our hospitals can remain open to provide critical care to our fellow West Virginians. I will continue to communicate with CMS and our healthcare providers as we work together to protect all West Virginians from COVID-19 and ensure healthcare facilities have the staff and resources they need.”
