WASHINGTON — As the U.S. Senate scrambled to get through Pres. Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Friday, Sen. Joe Manchin indicated he would support it.
A $15 minimum wage provision in the stimulus package has been removed and income limits associated with the stimulus payments to individuals was adjusted, two changes Manchin had supported.
Those checks will be for $1,400 per individual taxpayer (with annual income at $75,000 or less) as well for each dependent child. But the limit to receive any money at all was capped at $80,000 income for an individual and $160,000 for a family.
For example, a couple with two children and making a combined income of $150,000 or less will receive $5,600. But if the family income is more than $160,000 they receive no check and less than the full amount if it’s between $150,00 and $160,000.
With a 50-50 Senate split, Manchin’s vote was necessary for passage, assuming no GOP Senators would vote in favor of the Biden Administration’s plan.
On Friday, Manchin issued a rundown of how the money in the plan is earmarked, and how much goes to West Virginia.
One of the provisions will be welcome news for municipalities as $624 million will go directly to cities and counties across the state, Manchin said, to do things like expand broadband access and fix sewer and water infrastructure.
Of that total, larger metropolitan cities will split $162 million with smaller cities dividing $141 million and $321 million spread out among 55 counties.
The state will receive $1.25 billion.
Another pot of money is earmarked specifically for broadband infrastructure in rural states, with West Virginia receiving about $140 million.
The state will also get at least $2 million for hotspots for internet-connected devices and other connectivity initiatives.
Public K-12 schools will receive $802 million with higher education institutions dividing almost $192 million.
Other money coming to the state includes:
• $9.2 million for Head Start.
• $261 million for child care.
• $152 million for emergency rental assistance.
Other areas the state will receive funding for include vaccines and supplies, rural health providers, community health centers, substance abuse and mental health, and help for small businesses.
The American Rescue Plan also extends the federal government’s share of unemployment benefits which currently ends March 14.
But on Friday debate continued on whether the weekly amount should stay at $300 a week and be extended through September.
The stimulus package was scheduled to be voted on late last night or sometime today.
