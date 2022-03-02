WASHINGTON — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said Tuesday he wants the United States to end crude oil imports from Russia and begin immediately to work toward energy independence.
“If there was ever a time to be energy independent, it is now,” he said in a statement. “I am calling on the administration and industry partners to take action immediately, up to and including banning crude oil imports from Russia.”
Manchin said the “entire world is watching as Vladimir Putin uses energy as a weapon in an attempt to extort and coerce our European allies.”
“The brutal war that Vladimir Putin has inflicted on the sovereign democratic nation of Ukraine demands a fundamental rethinking of American national security and our national and international energy policy,” he said. “The United States, our European allies and the rest of the world cannot be held hostage by the acts of one man. It is simply inexplicable that we and other Western nations continue to spend billions of dollars on energy from Russia. This funding directly supports Putin’s ability to stay in power and execute a war on the people of Ukraine. We cannot decry the atrocities of Putin while simultaneously funding his war.”
Manchin said Americans must be willing to act now and commit to leading the world in “holding Putin and his oligarchs accountable, to strangle their financial lifelines and to hold all those who would support him equally accountable for the violence they have inflicted on Ukraine.”
“First, we must immediately ban the importation of all energy that is sourced from Russia. This ban must be enacted now,” he said. “Second, we must dramatically increase domestic production of energy to support the energy needs of American consumers without causing increased financial burden. Third, we must compel every energy company – especially those in the U.S. and other Western nations – to immediately cease any and all investment, operations and production in Russia and in Russian allies. While some companies have already acted, there needs to be a complete commitment to destroying Putin’s economic weapons for the pain and horror he has brought to Europe.”
Manchin said that, as a nation, “we must also commit to once again achieving complete energy independence by embracing an all-of-the-above energy policy to ensure that the American people have reliable, dependable and affordable power without disregarding our climate responsibilities.”
“Finally, we must dramatically increase our military support to our NATO allies and position the necessary forces to deter any escalation or threats to NATO members,” he said.
Manchin said everything possible must be done to end the conflict through diplomatic means but the free world’s national or energy security cannot be placed in the hands of Vladimir Putin.
“The time has come for America to once again lead the world in the fight for democracy and securing freedom,” he said. “We are the greatest and most powerful nation in the world and we must seize this moment through our leadership.”
Both Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Gov. Jim Justice have also recently called for energy independence and the use of fossil fuels to get there.
Justice said Friday during his pandemic briefing it is time to “encompass” all forms of energy and the Biden Administration needs to do a “reset” on fossil fuels because the Russian aggression shows how energy can be “weaponized.”
Energy independence means using coal and gas and all forms of energy to reach a point of independence, he said.
“This country needs to be totally energy independent. Without any question, if it were we would feel better, stronger and better off.”
Justice said the American people would understand an energy reset that maximizes the use of fossil fuel reserves, with renewable energy still pursued.
Climate change can be solved in a “smart, scientific way,” he said, “but let’s be energy independent first.”
Before the invasion began, Capito said during a virtual press conference the United States needs to be energy independent, especially considering a situation like the one in Ukraine, which was facing the threat of a possible invasion by Russia at the time as more and more Russian troops were gathering on the Ukraine border.
“We can’t depend on another country for energy,” she said, and it may take coal, natural gas, nuclear, wind, solar, hydrogen and switchgrass energy to make that happen.
Manchin also on Tuesday said during a meeting of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, of which he is chair, that a bipartisan bill he is sponsoring wiil help with energy independence.
“[My bipartisan Fission for the Future Act] directs the Secretary of Energy to work with communities with retiring or retired fossil generation facilities to determine the feasibility of constructing advanced nuclear power plants,” he said. “This bill is an important building block to assist in the economic revitalization of communities providing reliable baseload electricity and opportunities to attract industry to produce advanced materials, hydrogen, and other non-electric applications.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
