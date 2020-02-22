PRINCETON — After leaving Bluefield on her Mercer County tour Friday, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., stopped in Princeton to see the new Princeton Municipal Building complex where city hall is now located.
The former Dean Company facility on Bee Street will eventually also be home to the public works department, police and fire departments, and a new recreation center. They will all be under one roof.
Mayor David Graham, City Manager Mike Webb and city council members guided the tour.
“This is an enormous facility,” Capito said, complimenting the city on doing the work in phases.
“It’s not one big bite,” she said. “They are being fiscally prudent and looking toward the future as well.”
Capito was particularly interested in the new sports complex that is planned for about 20 acres between the City Hall complex and the Princeton Rescue Squad.
The complex will include a public swimming pool, ballfields and other amenities while the indoor recreation center will have basketball courts, possibly an indoor soccer field and meeting rooms.
Graham said the entire project will take about eight years.
Princeton has the only public pool in the county, but it was built in the early 1950s and was closed last summer for repairs.
“There is a great vision here in Princeton,” she said after hearing the plans. “This will enhance the quality of life here.”
She also asked if Princeton residents have been supportive of the projects.
“They are all on board,” Graham said.
Capito said she will return to Princeton and was interested in seeing how the city will formulate the sports complex, adding that she hopes she can find some areas in funding sources that can help with that.
“We will go back and think about that,” she said, as well as spreading the word about the available space in the city for business and industry.
“That would be outstanding,” Graham said.
Capito also said she was impressed to learn about how the city has progressed in recent years as Mercer Street now is full of businesses and artwork rather than the deterioration that was on the street before resulting in storefronts boarded up.
“Now, we have only about four open storefronts,” Graham said.
Capito also commented on New River Community Technical College on Mercer Street and said they were working with a Bluefield roofing company on workforce development as well as with the Mercer County Career and Technical Center.
“Younger folks may not want to get into these kind of jobs because they think they can’t make enough money to raise a family,” she said, but adding that all of those skilled trade jobs do pay well.
Capito also asked about broadband coverage, which, she said, is one of her “favorite subjects,” and how it is going in the city.
Webb told her the city is in good shape, but outlying areas still need work.
Capito was even interested in where Princeton got its name, and Graham told her about the Battle of Princeton (New Jersey) where Union Gen. Hugh Mercer (for whom Mercer County is named) was mortally wounded.
During the tour, Capito also visited the offices of city employees.
Graham and Webb presented Capito with “Prince-o-poly,” a stylized Monopoly game using city businesses. It was a fundraiser as businesses paid for their place on the board.
“We were very pleased to have Sen. Capito here today with us,” Graham said. “It gave us the opportunity to show off our new city hall and express to her some our concerns about what we do have but mostly some concerns about what we don’t have. It sounds like she may be able to pursue some options in some funding and a grant that may help us, at least with our recreational complex that we would like to put in.”
Graham said the complex is a “heavy lift for us,” adding that the main part of the complex will be on the 20-plus acres beside the city hall facility.
“We do a lot of recreational things here with outdated facilities that really need to get updated,” he said, adding that it’s about a $15 million to $16 million “monumental project.”
“We are ready to hit the gas pedal a little harder on developing some of this area (in the 20 acres),” he said, adding that it’s now possible because of a Shott Foundation donation that helped alleviate the perennial flooding problem in that area around Stafford Drive.
Capito said she understands how strategic Princeton’s location is on I-77 and U.S. 460.
“We are at the gateway here of Virginia and West Virginia,” she said.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
