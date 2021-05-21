WASHINGTON — Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said during a virtual press conference Thursday negotiations are continuing with the White House on crafting a bipartisan infrastructure plan, and the goal is to have some agreement in place by the end of next week.
“We still need to narrow the definition…” she said of being on the same page with what core physical infrastructure actually is. “We are closing the gap but we still have a ways to go.”
Capito is leading a delegation of other GOP senators in talks with the White House on how to close that gap and come up with a price tag.
Once infrastructure is defined in a way that satisfies both sides, that “will drive the number” as far as cost is concerned, she said.
The GOP has offered a $568 billion counter to Pres. Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion American Jobs Act, which contains far too much money for projects other than traditional infrastructure, Capito has said.
“Our numbers are movable,” she said. “We are narrowing the definition of core infrastructure where we can work together, where we can get something done.”
Capito said the GOP and the White House have “mutual goals,” but as far as any details of specifics and costs, “we don’t negotiate this out in public.”
“We are in communication (with the White House) constantly,” she said. “Working together is what the American people want to see us do…”
On Tuesday, Capito met with some Republican senators and White House Cabinet members in her office related to an infrastructure plan.
“I would say there is progress but we still have a ways to go,” Capito said after the talks, according to an article in USA Today. “They are digesting what we proposed and will react to that.”
She said she was “encouraged” by the meeting. Another meeting was scheduled for this morning.
Capito also said a way must be in place to pay for any bill that eventually passes.
A bipartisan plan that focuses on core infrastructure would be best for everyone, including Democrats and Republicans, she said.
Capito said Pres. Joe Biden said he wants an agreement by the end of the month.
“We are hoping to reach a substantive agreement by Memorial Day weekend,” she said. “I will accept his deadline and hope we have that.”
So far, it’s been a matter of seeing “how far apart we are,” she said, and trying to find common ground with core projects related to roads, bridges, broadband, rail transit and other traditional infrastructure.
But Capito also cautioned that if no agreement is reached by the end of the month, negotiations will become more difficult.
Capito said in a recent interview the $568 billion proposal is a “first response” to Biden’s plan with the “big difference” the extraneous things in the President’s plan not related to infrastructure
For example, Capito has previously criticized spending $400 billion for home health, which is in Biden’s plan, calling these items “social infrastructure.”
Capito said it’s not so much comparing plans, but taking out things that do not fit into the core infrastructure plan.
When the GOP plan is compared to the spending on infrastructure/transportation in Biden’s plan, which is about $1 trillion, “we are much, much closer,” she said.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.