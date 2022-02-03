WASHINGTON — Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., has once again blasted the Biden Administration’s inaction on handling the worsening crisis at the southwest border, sending a message for the President to “do something.”
Capito joined other GOP colleagues Wednesday in a press conference to ask for action and highlight the “devastating consequences and costs of the ongoing crisis at the southwest border, and to urge President Joe Biden to finally act to secure the border.”
Capito said the last year has seen about 2 million illegal border crossings, an “all-time record,” with December 2021 seeing a 242 percent increase compared to December 2020.
The cost to manage the crisis is “staggering,” she said, not only in money but also in the impact of illegal drugs, especially the deadly fentanyl, crossing the border to be spread around the country.
“This is costing us, last year, about $1 billion,” she said of the monetary expense. “I’m going to outline these quickly: $335 million for housing, $160 million for medical care. This is just in Homeland Security. Health and Human Services has an even larger budget on health. $90 million on hotels and processing. $70 million for overtime for personnel at the border, and another $60 million for shuttling migrants from one facility to the next.”
Capito said the drug issue “hits my state particularly hard. We have the largest percentage of overdose deaths from fentanyl in the entire country.”
The CBP (Customs and Border Protection) has picked up over hundreds percentages of more fentanyl coming across the border, she said.
“I talked to the head of the Border [Protection] yesterday, and I asked him, ‘Is this because we’re getting better at detecting it? Or is it because they know our eyes off the ball and they’re flooding it with more and more product coming into the country?’” Capito said. “His answer was, ‘both.’ That’s disappointing to me because we’ve been screaming about this devastating effect that these drugs are having on our families, our communities, our economies, and our health facilities at the same time. It’s just terribly, terribly difficult to…see how they’re ravaging our communities.”
Capito, who is the ranking member of the Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, also was critical of what she sees as a failure of the Biden Administration to disseminate critical information on what is happening at the border and the costs in a timely manner.
She said her subcommittee looks at the dollars and numbers “very, very closely every single month.”
“In December, nearly a month after the December statistics were complete, finally, the administration has released them,” she said. “And we kept saying, ‘What’s taking so long? Why? Why?’ Because the numbers have just gone up and up. This number of December of 179,000 is 242 percent higher than the previous year of December 2020. So these numbers are staggering and the lack of information about these numbers is very disappointing, and makes you know that they know the effect these numbers will have on American citizens, and they want to try to bury them within the news cycle how best they can.”
Since Wednesday was Groundhog Day, Capito alluded to the movie of the same name which repeats the same day over and over again.
“It is Groundhog Day. and we were here, I was here, in October with many of us when we had a press conference in the press room in the Capitol talking about this very issue,” she said. “And…the bottom line was: do something. So here we are again. More press conferences, more statistics, more outrage at the situation at the southern border.”
Her message to Biden was clear.
“Mr. President, it’s February of 2022,” she said. “You’ve been in office now over a year. Your yearly statistics is more than any other year in the history of immigration. Over 2 million people. Do something. Not just act like you care, which he doesn’t do a very good job of that, actually do something. Work with us to make this problem better…to make the numbers shrink, and to make this open border policy that you’ve moved forward on a thing of past.”
