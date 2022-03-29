BLUEFIELD — Bluefield is already pushing workforce development initiatives and is now part of a state coalition called Resilient West Virginia, which is vying for a share of $1 billion in federal funding.
Jim Spencer, Bluefield’s economic development director and also head of the Bluefield Economic Development Authority (BEDA), said it’s about workforce training and being prepared.
Spencer has extensive experience in workforce development here and in Virginia and said being ready for growth is “extremely important.”
“You can land a company, but if you don’t have the workforce it may be lost,” he said last week at the City Board meeting, adding that he has seen companies walk away over the lack of a ready workforce.
The goal is to develop a “pipeline of talent,” he said, taking a look at skills that will be needed and the training required, then making it happen.
Spencer said he is already meeting with area career and technical centers on helping develop that pipeline of talent related to, among other things, fiber optic technicians (with the coming widespread broadband projects) as well as the needs of Omnis Building Technologies, a company locating at Exit 1.
Omnis manufactures housing components from concrete that allows homes to be built far more inexpensively than traditional houses.
“We need to make sure there are training programs in all demand sectors,” he said of the jobs associated with new companies and projects.
“Parents and students need to know what the demand occupations are,” he said. “There are plenty of opportunities for skilled workers.”
Spencer said a four-year degree is not for everyone and students who learn trade skills can have very lucrative jobs, using Omnis as an example, with an average pay of $60,000.
“Plenty of opportunities are out there,” he said, and they don’t require a college degree.
With workforce development already a priority, including local classes for entrepreneurs and small businesses, as well as new industries locating here, Bluefield has been on the economic development map.
“We have elevated our reputation to where we are an asset to some of the programs the state is working on,” Spencer said.
Resilient West Virginia is one of those programs with Bluefield joining only seven other entities around the state, including the West Virginia Department of Economic Development, to create a coalition.
The coalition is a finalist in the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge thanks to a proposal to leverage West Virginia resources and workforce talent to advance the country’s national security and economic interests.
The challenge has two phases and the Resilient West Virginia coalition is one of 60 phase one finalists. During the second phase, 20-30 coalitions will be awarded $25-100 million to implement their projects.
According to Resilient West Virginia, the proposal is centered on engaging traditionally underserved populations and communities in diverse and inclusive education and workforce training for advanced manufacturing and cybersecurity jobs.
Goals include;
• Increasing supply chain resilience by developing West Virginia’s advanced manufacturing base;
• Investing in the critical physical infrastructure needed to create shovel-ready sites;
• Implementing targeted workforce training aligned to the needs of advanced manufacturing companies;
• Advancing our cybersecurity and data analytics sectors with a focus on developing an inclusive talent pipeline;
• Creating an advanced air mobility innovation center in southern West Virginia;
• Supporting veteran-owned and tech-based entrepreneurs in our innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem.
Other members of the coalition include the WV Small Business Development Center; WV Community and Technical College System; U.S. Research Impact Alliance; The Robert C. Byrd Institute at Marshall University; the High Technology Foundation; and the Mingo County Redevelopment Authority.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.