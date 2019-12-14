TAZEWELL, Va. — Four Tazewell County residents have been charged with felony child neglect related to the suicides of two Richlands High School students during the last school year.
Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt said in a news conference Friday morning in Tazewell that Jason Osbourne, 41, and Janet Osborne, 42, of Pounding Mill, stepfather and mother of 15-year-old Justin Dye, who shot himself in October 2018, were arrested Thursday night.
Richard Hodges, 52, of Bandy, father of Kayla Hodges, 14, and Suzanne Polkinghorn, 72, a friend of Hodges’ who was pretending to be Kayla’s grandmother, were also arrested Thursday night.
Kayla Hodges hung herself in April.
Both Dye and Hodges were sophomores.
Hieatt said all have been released from jail on bond.
The two suicides were unrelated, but Hieatt said all are facing charges at the same time because of the similar circumstances related to knowing the students, who had both attempted suicide previously, needed help but had neglected to provide the assistance that had been prescribed by mental health professionals, including medication, counseling and supervision.
“We are bringing these charges together today because these cases are very similar and occurred only six months apart,” he said.
All charged had blamed bullying on the students’ suicides, but the months’ long investigation, led by Det. Sgt. Mike Hall, revealed otherwise, Hieatt said.
In both cases, a pattern of neglect at home was revealed to have led to the suicides, he said, and “there has been no evidence” that bullying at school was the reason for either suicide.
Hieatt said he wants to the public to know because the community has been asking for answers.
“The people we have charged quickly took advantage of the fact that the public has not been able to know these details of the investigation and they have worked very hard to shield themselves and deflect any blame or responsibilities for their actions that led to the deaths of these two young children onto multiple other people who were not to blame,” he said.
The investigation was long and arduous, Hieatt said, and involved learning about what was happening in the lives of the two teens.
What they learned in both cases showed the teens had a troubled home life and history of depression.
Dye had attempted suicide “multiple times,” Hieatt, said and had been hospitalized in a psychiatric facility because of depression, anxiety and suicide attempts.
“Throughout his stay at the hospital he continually stated that he wanted to kill himself,” he said. “After he was released from the hospital, Mr. and Mrs. Osbourne were given a safety plan to follow, stating there should be no guns or weapons in the home, and he had important psychotropic medications to take to help him stop having suicidal thoughts.”
But Hieatt said the investigation revealed that the safety plan was not followed and “he had full access to guns, one of which he used to shoot himself through the heart. In fact, the firearm he used to kill himself belonged to his stepfather and was located in his (stepfather’s) nightstand.”
The medication prescribed was found on the day of Dye’s death, Hieatt said, but it had never been used and the Osbournes “went against the doctor’s concerns and stopped making him take the medications.”
“We also found that Justin was rarely even home to be monitored or watched by the Osbournes,” he said. “At the age of 14, the Osbournes felt he was old enough to make his own decision not to continue medications doctors and counselors had said he had to have.”
Hieatt said that just a few months after he turned 15 “this child who was suicidal and depressed was given full access to a loaded gun and taken off medications he desperately needed to stop him from committing suicide.”
On the day of his death, Justin had called 911 to report a suicide, he said, as well as texting his mother and sister. But everyone arrived too late.
“His mom and the officer got to the door and the gun went off,” Hieatt said. “Justin had taken the gun and put it up to his heart.”
Justin was found at the top of the stairs with his phone playing a “mournful” song.
After Dye’s death, his mother and stepfather “started telling everyone he was bullied into killing himself,” Hieatt said, but no evidence was found to support that claim, “but rather it was a culmination of several areas of neglect at his home.”
In Kayla Hodges’ case, he said she had attempted suicide at least once and had talked about suicide on social media “almost every day.”
“Kayla was also admitted to a psychiatric hospital for her attempt to kill herself, and after leaving the hospital where she was diagnosed with suicidal ideology, she was given medications to help her depression and ordered to see counselors,” Hieatt said, adding that her father told the doctor he did not want her to take the medication and canceled counseling.
“Our investigation also revealed that Mr. Hodges found out and knew that she was cutting on herself a month before she was found hanging from a tree in her front yard,” he said. “But when interviewed, he said he wanted to wait until the school year ended to seek help for her. Having a child with psychological problems is not something you can wait on to get help and take medications away from.”
Polkinghorn had portrayed herself as Kayla’s grandmother and Hodge’s’ mother on many school and medical documents as well as on social media, he said.
“The truth is that she was a resident of Florida who did not even know Kayla until she moved into Hodges’ home just two years before Kayla’s death and has had sexual relations with the man she refers to as her son,” Hieatt said. “When Kayla died there was again questions of her being bullied at school, and again the evidence we have found shows that the neglect she had at home from her father and pretend grandmother led to her death.”
Hieatt said Kayla lived in a rundown mobile home with piles of trash visible around the front yard, porch and exterior.
She had to step around mounds of empty beer cans in order to reach her bedroom door, he said, and had no privacy in the bathroom as one wall had been torn down.
“But her own room was the neatest, cleanest one in the trailer,” he added.
On April 15, Kayla recorded a final video. In it, she is seen filming herself in front of a tree on her lawn.
Wearing a royal blue hoodie and sporting black-rimmed glasses, Kayla states that her Internet is out. Then she calmly says, “I’m actually going to hang myself to be honest. I’ve got my rope ready.”
She then moves the camera to show a noose hanging in the tree behind her.
It was Kayla’s final video.
Hieatt said Kayla’s biological mother lived nearby, but she was on probation for an assault charge against Kayla. She had hit the teen with a bag of frozen “tater tots” during an altercation.
“There were a lot of domestics between the biological father and mother,” Hieatt said.
Hieatt said Kayla was a good student who got good grades in school. She had friends at Richlands High, but did not invite them over because she was embarrassed by the family’s living conditions.
Kayla excelled in auto mechanics classes, and had placed in a regional tournament the weekend before her suicide.
She stayed home from school on Monday, the day she committed suicide.
Hieatt said that on one of her social media accounts, Kayla’s user name was “Broken.Makayla.” A screensaver on her cell phone showed an image of a triangle featuring a crying face with a gun in the right hand pointing to the head and rainbow colors exiting the left side.
The investigation did find evidence of cyber bulling, he said, and Kayla “was immersed in online activities with people around the United States,” but her father was unaware of it and “unable to address it.”
He also cautioned that, although bullying at school was not found to be an issue in these two cases, it does happen when it’s a “repetitive or ongoing thing,” and not an isolated incident. Bullying can and should be addressed and a problem “parents, teachers and community members … have to work together to stop.”
But he described one common thread in the cases as “disturbing.”
Both students “played video games for hours upon hours almost every single day (and) it is certain they were sleep deprived and not acting with their full mental capacities,” he said.
“Another common thread is the lack of parental control over electronic devices, specifically passwords to email accounts, gaming accounts, cell phones, computers and gaming stations,” he said. “We can’t encourage parents enough to ensure you control what your child does, sees and shares on all electronic devices.”
Hieatt also said he does not want parents to think that if they have a child who commits suicide they will be arrested.
He wants to get the message across that “psychological and mental health problems are very prevalent and serious problems that are increasing in our nation and we have to take them seriously.”
Hieatt said that the investigation is not yet closed and any new information about any type of bullying will be investigated and “charges made accordingly.”
The public has been asking for justice in this case, and “with the arrests made (Thursday night), we filled the purpose to find justice,” he said. “These sad deaths have impacted our community and have been a large concern for months now, and our citizens have asked for answers and today is the day that those answers are revealed, and today is the day that we seek justice for the deaths of these two young people.”
The charge of felony child neglect carries a penalty of up to 10 years in jail.
No court dates have yet been finalized for all of those charged.
Hieatt praised Hall and his team as well as the Richlands Police Department, the Virginia State Police, the Tazewell County School System and Child Protective Services for their help in the investigation.
