BLUEWELL -— Mercer County Schools started advertising Tuesday for professionals able to provide the design and construction phase administration needed for a new primary school serving the Brushfork and Bluewell areas.
The Mercer County Board of Education has submitted an application to the West Virginia School Building Authority (SBA) to receive the funds needed for a new school that would serve Bluewell and Brushfork area students, according to Amy Harrison, data and informations specialist for Mercer County Schools.
“We submitted that plan to the School Building Authority and we won’t know until sometime in April if we will receive the funding,” Harrison stated.
The school system had a legal advertisement Tuesday in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph seeking architectural and engineering services.
Harrison said the new primary school would replace Bluewell Elementary School and Bluewell Elementary, and would serve grades PreK to fifth grade. The plan does not include Montcalm Elementary School.
The school system sought SBA funding for a new Bluewell-area primary school in January 2020, but did not receive it. Superintendent Deborah Akers told the SBA board then that both Bluewell School and Brushfork School are “aging, antiquated buildings that have many health and safety deficiencies.”
Seeking engineering services for the primary school project is one step in acquiring SBA funding. When the school system went before the SBA in January 2020, it was seeking about $11.5 million. The overall projected cost was $14,501,524. The local contribution would be $3 million.
“We’ve already had the closure hearings,” Harrison stated. “It’s already been approved by the state Board of Education, so this is the last step to see if we receive funding.”
