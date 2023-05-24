BLUEFIELD — A section of Wayne Street on the East End will be closed near the Grant Street Bridge starting next month to allow room for work related to the bridge as it nears its expected end-of-summer completion.
Josh Howell, construction engineer for West Virginia Department of Highways (DOH), told members of the Bluefield City Board Tuesday that in order to update the drainage and approaches to the bridge a section of Wayne Street would need to be closed to traffic for about 30 days.
“It (property on Wayne Street east of the bridge) would still be accessible coming in from Wayne Street, but we would have a run-around detour around the block,” he said, adding that the time is needed to do the work in preparation for the completion of the bridge.
Howell said the section of the road that will be closed near the Grant Street Bridge will see a “full-depth repair,’ with new pavement and sidewalks as well as updated drainage.
“It will be a significant change in the roadway,” he said, and the sharp curve at the Wayne Street end of the bridge will be replaced with a more gradual turn.
The detour will involve Greenbrier, York and Logan streets.
Howell said the 30-day time frame could change, depending on how well the work goes and if any unexpected obstacles come up.
“Once you start digging you never know what you are going to find,” he said.
A tentative starting date is June 6, he added.
A representative from Brayman Construction, the company building the bridge, was also on hand and told the board it has been a “blessing” to work with the town and residents.
“You have treated us well,” he said, adding there has been no vandalism or theft. “It has been a pleasure to work with the town and people.”
District 10 Engineer Ryland Musick also spoke Tuesday about the Grant Street Bridge during an open house at the West Virginia District 10 headquarters near Princeton.
“I’m glad to say the Grant Street Bridge will ... be open late this summer or early fall,” Musick said. “We had some dealings with the railroad that we had to contend with and those things are behind us and I’m happy to say that the bridge deck and parapets are already poured. We’re working on the approach slabs now and some last-minute detouring things...”
Musick said the last “tie-ins are going to take a little time. Fixing the approach slabs, compacting everything, pouring them and tying everything back in with U.S. 19 and I think Wayne Street on the other end of the bridge.”
The bridge, which was built in 1941 and connects East End and North Side residents with Princeton Avenue and the downtown area, was closed in June 2019 after it failed a state safety inspection.
Residents and the town banded together to get a new bridge, and thanks to a $10 million grant announced in October 2020 by Gov. Jim Justice construction of a new bridge was set into motion.
But delays in working with Norfolk Southern have pushed the estimated date for completion back.
Those delays are now expected to be over and the bridge remains on track to be finished by about September.
“As an agency, we are looking forward to that ribbon-cutting,” Howell said.
In other business Tuesday, the board:
• Approved second reading of an ordinance to give some hotels in the city a break on the Business & Occupation (B&O) tax if they make renovations.
City Attorney Anthony Heltzel said hotels would have to qualify for the incentive, which would provide a tax credit for one-half of the cost of those renovations.
For example, he said, if the project to upgrade a hotel costs $20,000, the city would provide half of that, $10,000, in B&O tax relief.
For a hotel to qualify for the program, it must have at least 25 rooms and submit a plan for upgrades to City Manager Cecil Marson for approval.
The goal is to increase availability of hotel rooms in the city, which are now in short supply.
Marson said he had spoken to some hotel owners.
“They are definitely very interested in this program,” he said.
• Approved appointments to a committee that will be involved in selecting an engineering firm for the Safe Streets for All project, which involves a major upgrade of sidewalks, lighting and others safety measures throughout the city.
Bluefield has already received a grant to get started on the massive project, which will probably take about two years or more.
Marson, Heltzel, city Economic Development Director Jim Spencer and board member Peter Taylor were approved for the committee,
Marson said the city is working with Region One Planning and Development on the project, which will involve all of the city’s main arteries.
“We have two engineering firms that have submitted bids,” he said, and one will be selected to do an “action plan.”
That will put the city on the pathway to do all the work needed to develop an implementation plan.
• Heard from Parks and Rec Director Rick Showalter that the Ridge Runner train will open for rides this weekend at City Park.
It will be open every weekend until the end of September, he said, and rides are $2.
Showalter said the train experienced mechanical problems last year but should be ready for this season.
He said the Ridge Runner may also be open for rides on Monday, Memorial Day, but that has not yet been finalized.
• Heard from Marson that the city is installing speed bumps, with about 50 available for installation, and residents should call if speeding is a problem on their street.
If a speed bump is not available for installation, he suggested that residents record license tags numbers of perpetual speeders.
“Help us, help the police and help keep the city safe,” he said. “We have a lot of kids in this area.”
• Presented a Certificate of Appreciation to Chad Hutchens for his work on the annual Madness in the Mountains Car Show held last weekend at City Park.
Marson said it is the largest one-day car show in the state and Hutchens and his family are responsible for its success.
“We raised over $28,000 (for Ronald McDonald families),” Hutchens said, with 446 vehicles from as far away as Florida and Pennsylvania on display. “Every year we have seen it grow and we want to make it bigger next year.”
Marson praised Hutchens as a family man who works but takes the time to put together the car show.
“He is a perfect example of the kind of people we want to see in the city, making things happen for all of us,” he said. “We deeply appreciate you and your family.”
