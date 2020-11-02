BLUEWELL — A section of the business district in Bluewell was evacuated Monday morning due to a propane tank leak in the vicinity of the Cargo Station.
U.S. Route 52 in Bluewell, near the Cargo Station and Advance Auto, is currently closed to traffic. The highway is blocked to both north bound and south bound traffic.
The Bluewell Volunteer Fire Department and Bluefield Rescue Squad is currently on scene. The evacuation area extends several blocks.
Detective K. Ross with the Bluefield Police Department said there is a leak in a propane tank near the Cargo Station.
The immediate area was evacuated as a precaution.
There is a smell of propane in the area.
