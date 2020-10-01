CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice Wednesday said he was “disappointed” in Tuesday night’s presidential debate.
“I was really disappointed in the debate in every way,” he said.”Here we have two individuals who are running for the highest office in the world and it turned into an ugly food fight. I hate like crazy for us in the United States of America to have that … You have two grown men interrupting each other and two grown men who can’t even answer questions.”
Justice said during his pandemic briefing he was “really, really saddened by the whole thing” and does not want to see any more debates like that, but asked if it may be possible to get “a lot of good out of a dark moment.”
Justice did not respond specifically to an inaccurate statement made by Pres. Donald Trump during the debate related to a case of mail fraud in the state, other than to say “we are always concerned about fraud.”
But Secretary of State Mac Warner did respond on Wednesday, releasing a clarification of the claim made by the President.
During a debate question about election fraud, Trump said “mailmen are selling ballots” in West Virginia.
That did not happen.
Warner said it was a “unique circumstance where a postal carrier altered absentee ballot applications, not ballots.”
“An astute county clerk readily uncovered the altered applications and quickly turned the case over to the Secretary of State,” he said.
The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of WV prosecuted the case, and in July, the postal carrier pled guilty.
Sen. Joe Manchin also blasted Trump’s claim.
“It’s plain wrong that President Trump would mislead Americans to think mail-in voter fraud is happening in West Virginia,” Manchin said in a statement. “There is no widespread voter fraud in West Virginia and any claim to the contrary is false.”
“The truth is, one mail carrier altered five ballot request forms from Democrat to Republican in the primary election in Pendleton County,” Manchin said. “The judicial and electoral system worked: he was caught, charged with attempted election fraud and pled guilty.”
“The timely prosecution of election fraud in the 2020 Primary election cycle in West Virginia shows that we take election fraud seriously, that the system we have in place works well,” Warner said. “Voters should be confident that this election will be safe, secure and fair.”
Prior to the election, Warner said he had organized an Election Anti-Fraud Task Force consisting of West Virginia’s U.S. Attorneys, the FBI, the WV Attorney General, the WV State Police, local law enforcement and the Secretary of State investigations team.
The Anti-Fraud Task Force went to work, he said, and brought in the regional Post Office Inspector General, and the Task Force had a confession from the postal carrier within days.
Warner praised West Virginia’s 55 county clerks who work tirelessly to prevent election fraud and interference of all types from taking place.
“We have conducted extensive training with clerks and election officials, covering everything from cyber security, to continuity of operations, to preventing and detecting fraud,” he said. “This was a prime example of a dedicated clerk, closely watching her election process, and quickly reporting an anomaly as she had been trained to do. The system worked, and we were able to rapidly assure the voters of West Virginia that the election was secure.”
The Secretary of State’s Office has a toll free phone number to take complaints of improper election activities: 877-FRAUD-WV (877-372-8688).
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.