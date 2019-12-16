PRINCETON - A second suspect in an armed robbery reported this weekend in Bluefield was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree robbery and felony conspiracy.
Caprice Powell, 20, of Bluefield has been charged in connection with an armed robbery reported Sunday at the Joy Mart gas station on Bluefield Avenue, Detective Sgt. K.L. Adams of the Bluefield Police Department said in his report.
Three black males entered the store wearing masks, Adams said. One produced a semi-automatic pistol, pointed it at the store clerk and demanded money. The suspects then fled on foot down an alley behind the business. The clerk was not injured.
One 16-year-old juvenile was taken into custody Sunday. A third suspect, another juvenile, was still being sought.
The business had high-quality surveillance video, and all three suspects have been identified, Adams said.
Powell was arraigned Monday before Magistrate William Holroyd. A $50,000 cash-only bond was set with a condition of home confinement if Powell is released on bond.
Adams said anyone knowing the whereabouts of the second juvenile is asked to call the Bluefield Police Department at 304-327-6101.
