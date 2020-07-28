WELCH — The second defendant in a case that began as the discovery of human remains and evolved into homicide and incest pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder.
Amanda Michelle Naylor McClure, 31, of Chisago City, Minn., entered her plea to the murder of John Thomas McGuire, 38, of Minnesota, via Skype before McDowell County Circuit Court Judge Ed Kornish.
McClure was originally charged with first-degree murder, along with her father, Larry Paul McClure Sr., 55, of Pendleton, Ky., and her sister, Anna Marie Choudhary, 32, of Boone, N.C.
Larry McClure pleaded guilty to first-degree murder on July 8. Choudhary is awaiting trial.
As part of her plea deal, Amanda McClure has agreed to testify against her sister, McDowell County Prosecuting Attorney Emily Miller said.
McGuire’s body was discovered Sept. 24, 2019, in a shallow grave at a Skygusty residence following a disclosure by Larry McClure to West Virginia State Police officials.
Larry McClure wrote a letter to the court confessing to the crime and providing details following his arrest and the arrest of his daughters.
Testifying during a preliminary hearing for Choudhary on Nov. 5, 2019, West Virginia State Police Trooper K.M. Saddler said all three suspects were involved in McGuire’s murder.
McGuire was killed on Feb. 14, 2019, at the Skygusty residence Larry McClure was renting.
Court testimony by Trooper Saddler and Larry McClure’s letter revealed McGuire was struck in the head with a bottle of wine, tied up, injected with two vials of methamphetamine and then strangled.
During Amanda McClure’s plea hearing she provided details of the crime similar to those divulged by her father in the letter, Miller said.
There is no clear motive yet for the murder, Miller said, as both Larry McClure and Amanda McClure have “given different reasons.”
Saddler said McGuire’s body was originally buried in the backyard of the Skygusty residence, but later moved to a side-yard location where it was discovered by police officials.
Officials said McClure, a registered sex offender, told police where to find McGuire’s body after being arrested on a registry offense.
In the letter to McDowell court officials dated Nov. 4, McClure confessed to the murder of McGuire and provided specifics of the crime. He wrote in detail of McGuire’s suffocation/strangulation death, and listed the roles he and his two daughters played.
McClure painted his daughter Amanda McClure as ringleader of the murder, but added that he did not know her motive for the homicide.
In a criminal complaint filed by Saddler, he stated that Larry and Amanda McClure were biological father and daughter and had sexual intercourse at the Skygusty residence where the remains were discovered.
Court documents obtained by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph show that Larry and Amanda McClure were married in Tazewell County, Va., on March 11, 2019, by a United Methodist Church minster.
The marriage of a father and daughter is illegal in Virginia.
Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com
